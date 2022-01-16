36m ago

add bookmark

Moti family speaks out: Reports about an interdict against the police 'a complete falsehood'

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Back from left to right) Zia, Alaan, Zayyad, and Zidan Moti were kidnapped while on their way to school.
(Back from left to right) Zia, Alaan, Zayyad, and Zidan Moti were kidnapped while on their way to school.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • The Moti family have issued a statement saying they did not ask for an interdict against the police.
  • The family confirmed they have relocated.
  • They have thanked South Africans for the support shown to them after their four boys were kidnapped.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Moti family, whose children were kidnapped and held for ransom last year, issued a statement to fellow South Africans, thanking the public for their support.

The four brothers were abducted on the morning of 20 October, on their way to Curro Heuwelkruin in Polokwane, a private school along the R37, near the N1 bypass.

The statement read: "Your strength carried us through a time no parent should have to endure. Please understand why we have been silent. Since our four sons were returned to us, we have been living in fear of reprisal which could be caused by speaking out and drawing any further attention to ourselves."

The family reiterated that they have not applied for an interdict against the police.

They added:

The media reports about an interdict is a complete falsehood, and the truth can be confirmed with Major General Manala from SAPS.

The family said the boys have not been able to live "freely and without fear".

"We have been forced to make some difficult decisions to ensure their safety and wellbeing, despite the recent and sudden backlash," the family added.

According to the Moti family, their sudden departure from the country was beyond their control and a "reluctant one".

ALSO READ | Dirty money behind Moti kidnapping

"As any parent would understand, the safety of our children comes first. For now, we have relocated in order to create a safe environment for our boys to heal from their trauma caused by their terrifying ordeal, which many failed to grasp the gravity and seriousness of," said the family.

The Moti family said they hope that one day they will return to South Africa.

The parents said:

Our boys need time to heal from what happened to them on the morning on their way to school. We appeal to you all for privacy and for your continued understanding so that Zia, Alaan, Zayyad, and Zidan can go back to living a normal life.

They closed off the statement by adding that South Africa is and will always be their "home".


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
moti familypolokwanelimpopocrimekidnappings
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.37
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.03
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.55
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.08
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,817.74
0.0%
Silver
22.96
0.0%
Palladium
1,883.50
0.0%
Platinum
974.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.06
+1.9%
Top 40
68,448
-1.1%
All Share
75,160
-1.0%
Resource 10
74,434
-1.5%
Industrial 25
94,294
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,565
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo