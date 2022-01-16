Moti family speaks out: Reports about an interdict against the police 'a complete falsehood'

The Moti family have issued a statement saying they did not ask for an interdict against the police.

The family confirmed they have relocated.

They have thanked South Africans for the support shown to them after their four boys were kidnapped.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Moti family, whose children were kidnapped and held for ransom last year, issued a statement to fellow South Africans, thanking the public for their support.

The four brothers were abducted on the morning of 20 October, on their way to Curro Heuwelkruin in Polokwane, a private school along the R37, near the N1 bypass.

The statement read: "Your strength carried us through a time no parent should have to endure. Please understand why we have been silent. Since our four sons were returned to us, we have been living in fear of reprisal which could be caused by speaking out and drawing any further attention to ourselves."

The family reiterated that they have not applied for an interdict against the police.



They added:

The media reports about an interdict is a complete falsehood, and the truth can be confirmed with Major General Manala from SAPS.

The family said the boys have not been able to live "freely and without fear".



"We have been forced to make some difficult decisions to ensure their safety and wellbeing, despite the recent and sudden backlash," the family added.

According to the Moti family, their sudden departure from the country was beyond their control and a "reluctant one".

ALSO READ | Dirty money behind Moti kidnapping

"As any parent would understand, the safety of our children comes first. For now, we have relocated in order to create a safe environment for our boys to heal from their trauma caused by their terrifying ordeal, which many failed to grasp the gravity and seriousness of," said the family.

The Moti family said they hope that one day they will return to South Africa.

The parents said:

Our boys need time to heal from what happened to them on the morning on their way to school. We appeal to you all for privacy and for your continued understanding so that Zia, Alaan, Zayyad, and Zidan can go back to living a normal life.

They closed off the statement by adding that South Africa is and will always be their "home".







We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.



