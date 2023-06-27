1h ago

#MotiFiles: amaBhungane says controversial Moti Group is trying to bully journalists with SLAPP suit

Alex Mitchley
Moti group founder, Zunaid Moti.
PHOTO: James Oatway/Gallo Images
  • The Moti Group went to court after amaBhungane published a series of exposés on the business and its founder Zunaid Moti under the series name #MotiFiles. 
  • The Moti Group claims amaBhungane is illegally in possession of its documents and wants them returned.
  • The investigative journalism unit is fighting the accusation. 

AmaBhungane has argued that the Moti Group's legal action against their publishing of the Moti files was nothing more than a SLAPP (strategic lawsuit against public participation) suit intended to intimidate and stop the investigative journalism unit from doing its job.

In November last year, the Constitutional Court ruled that South Africa's law accommodated SLAPP suit defences in matters where individuals or organisations were fighting claims of defamation after publishing information about third parties.

The ruling - in a case involving environmental activists and an Australian mining company - was viewed as having positive implications for freedom of speech.

The Moti Group claims amaBhungane is illegally in possession of its documents and wants them returned.

The investigative journalism unit is fighting the accusation.

The Moti Group went to court after amaBhungane published a series of exposés on the business and its founder Zunaid Moti under the series name #MotiFiles.

The Moti Group previously went to court on an ex-parte basis and in camera to get a gag order against amaBhungane, as well as an order to hand over the documents. These orders were granted.

amaBhungane was not party to the application as it was brought in secret and behind closed doors.

This meant amaBhungane wasn't aware of the application and couldn't make submissions to the court before it ruled. 

Upon hearing of the judgment, amaBhungane approached the court to challenge the orders. They were temporarily suspended.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday heard arguments by both parties around the trove of files leaked to the media house, which formed the basis of several stories they wrote.

Advocate Steven Budlender SC, acting for amaBhungane, argued that the application by the Moti Group did not pass legal muster and should be dismissed. 

On the ex-parte application, Budlender said that the Moti Group had not made full disclosure to the court. He also argued that the manner in which the application was brought was a bullying tactic. 

Budlender said it was a clear SLAPP suit brought by a large corporate with deep pockets in order to intimidate and bully the investigative journalists. 

Meanwhile, counsel for the Moti Group argued that the documents were stolen from them and that they were confidential.

On that basis, they argued that the documents should be given back as they were leaked in an unlawful manner.

Replying to claims that the documents were confidential, Budlender said they weren't confidential in the true sense of the word.

The matter continues on Thursday afternoon


