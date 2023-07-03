1h ago

#MotiFiles: High Court strikes down gag order barring amaBhungane from reporting on Moti Group papers

Alex Mitchley
Zunaid Moti is photographed in Johannesburg.
Russell Roberts/Gallo Images, Financial M
  • The Gauteng High Court has set aside an order gagging amaBhungane from reporting on documents belonging to the Moti Group.
  • The court ruled the ex-parte application, from which the order was made, was an abuse of the court process. 
  • It said there was no case made to bar amaBhungane from reporting on the files or returning the leaked documents. 

The Moti Group's clandestine High Court application to gag amaBhungane journalists from reporting on leaked files, and forcing the media house to return the trove of documents was an egregious abuse of court processes.

This was just one of the findings made by Deputy Judge President Roland Sutherland of the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg who presided over the reconsideration hearing on an ex-parte order that interdicted amaBhungane from reporting on the documents, known as the "Moti Files", and that they be returned to the company.

News24 previously reported the case found its genesis in a series of articles published about Zunaid Moti and the Moti Group, using documents from a Moti Group server, which were leaked to amaBhungane by a source.

While not challenging the articles, the group approached the High Court with an urgent application on an ex-parte and in-camera basis, seeking an order to gag amaBhungane from writing about the Moti Files and for the documents to be returned.

Because the case was effectively heard in secret, amaBhungane was unaware of the application and, therefore, unable to make submissions to the court.

In his judgment handed down electronically on Monday afternoon, Sutherland first dealt with the ex-parte application.

He said: "The elephant in this case is not press freedom or a violation of privacy. Rather, it is the most egregious abuse of the process of court.

"It is manifest that the order granted on 1 June should have never been sought ex-parte, still less granted. There is not a smidgeon of justification for it being brought ex-parte."

Dealing with the merit of the case, Sutherland found none had been made out to compel amaBhungane to return the files, nor to gag it from reporting on the documents.

He also noted on the law, as a general principle, a journalist who received information in confidence was justified in refusing to perform an act which would unmask the source, unless the refusal would be inconsistent with the public interest.

This was in response to arguments by amaBhungane that handing over the documents would reveal its source.

The judge added an interdict to restrain or forbid an intended publication by a journalist must be brought on appropriate notice to the journalist.

Sutherland set aside the ex-parte order in its entirety and also awarded costs to amaBhungane and its journalists.

