1h ago

add bookmark

Motion of no confidence in Cederberg mayor succeeds amid fraud, corruption allegations

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ruben Richards.
Ruben Richards.
Netwerk24
  • A motion of no confidence in Cederberg Mayor Ruben Richards succeeded on Wednesday. 
  • This after allegations of fraud and corruption were levelled against him.
  • The motion was tabled by the Patriotic Alliance and supported by the ANC. 

A motion of no confidence in Cederberg Mayor Ruben Richards succeeded on Wednesday after allegations of fraud and corruption were levelled against him, which prompted a forensic investigation. 

The motion was tabled by the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and supported by the ANC during a full council meeting on Wednesday.

The motion succeeded after a DA member voted in favour with the ANC. 

Richards is the leader and one of the founding members of the Cederberg First Residents Party.

READ | Eastern Cape name changes: DA accuses council of being sneaky with latest proposals

Cederberg was among the hung councils after the local government elections, and an agreement was signed between the DA, FF Plus and the Cederberg First Residents Party. 

It had previously been governed by the ANC.

The municipality said an intention was submitted for a motion of no confidence in Richards, Deputy Mayor Johan van der Heever and council speaker William Farmer at a council meeting on 4 July.

ANC West Coast secretary Neville Delport told News24 they brought the motion of no confidence after the allegations were levelled against Richards.

"The council decided also to establish a committee to investigate the allegations against the former mayor," he said. 

Delport added they were happy with the outcome of the council meeting.

"Indeed, we need to fight corrupt activities and focus on service delivery issues." 

READ | R3.7m - what it cost the Public Protector for Mkhwebane to live securely in comfort

An investigation into Richards was launched after it emerged he allegedly transferred part of a farm without any approvals or applications. It also revealed he reportedly appointed a supplier without following due process.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

The municipality said it was embroiled in a liability debate in recent weeks. 

"The spotlight was on the legal duties and responsibilities of councillors and, in particular, the role and functions of the executive mayor.

"Various opinions and arguments were heard and the council decided that the intention for the motion would be dealt with according to the municipality's order rules, and that it would be heard and dealt with by the council within seven days." 

It added Richards was given the opportunity to provide reasons why the council should not take disciplinary action against him.

The disciplinary board for financial misconduct has also been tasked to investigate the timeframe or period the land in question was used. 

Farmer was elected as the new mayor on Wednesday.

The ANC's Maxwell Heins was elected as the new speaker, while the PA's Wentzel van Neel was chosen as deputy mayor. 

In a statement, the PA said it welcomed the downfall of the "DA-Freedom Front coalition in the Cederberg Local Municipality".

The DA's provincial leader, Tertius Simmers, added: "As the DA Western Cape, we are taking note of what transpired during the Cederberg council meeting and in due course, commensurate action will follow due process."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecederbergfraudlocal governmentcorruptionpolitical partiespolitics
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
17% - 952 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
66% - 3700 votes
SA was never ready
18% - 996 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.22
-1.6%
Rand - Pound
20.38
-1.2%
Rand - Euro
17.23
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,704.90
-1.8%
Silver
18.37
-4.4%
Palladium
1,903.50
-4.1%
Platinum
848.50
-0.8%
Brent Crude
99.57
+0.1%
Top 40
58,639
-2.3%
All Share
64,713
-2.2%
Resource 10
57,451
-5.7%
Industrial 25
80,921
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,367
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo