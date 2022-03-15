Motions of no confidence against Ramaphosa and Cabinet: Opposition parties call for secret ballot

Opposition parties in Parliament held a meeting on Tuesday.

The parties discussed the no confidence motions against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet.

The Speaker scheduled the motions to be heard on 30 March.

Opposition parties in Parliament want the motions of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet to be held via a secret ballot.



On Tuesday, opposition party leaders held a meeting regarding a number of matters.

Top of the agenda was the general agreement that the motions of no confidence in Ramaphosa and his executive should be held via a secret ballot.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula scheduled the motions to be heard on 30 March. The voting process will be open.

The DA initially brought the motion of no confidence against the president's executive, while the ATM brought its motion against Ramaphosa.

READ | Steenhuisen tables motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa's Cabinet 'of crooks, free-loaders'

The opposition parties include the EFF, DA, ACDP, Al Jama-ah, Pan Africanist Congress and the UDM.

"There was general agreement that, as a matter of principle, all voting in Parliament should be in secret. This includes voting for motions of no confidence that the Speaker has already scheduled," read a statement from opposition parties.

Meeting with Ramaphosa and Mapisa-Nqakula

Opposition parties want to meet with Ramaphosa and Mapisa-Nqakula to discuss various matters affecting the country.

The parties also decided to support the establishment of ad-hoc committees to deal with the implementation of the July unrest report released earlier this year.

They want a similar committee established to outline the implementation of the State Capture Inquiry report.

The political grouping wants an inquiry to establish the reasons behind the fire that engulfed Parliament.

Scrapping national state of disaster

With the national state of disaster extended until 15 April, opposition parties were united in calling for it to be scrapped.

They also want Members of Parliament to begin reporting for duty at the national legislature.

Another matter that concerned the group was the functioning of state security.

"Parties have agreed to develop a discussion document on the need to overhaul the current oversight model over the state security apparatus in order to ensure transparency and accountability," the opposition parties said.