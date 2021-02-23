Motorcyclist, who was arrested after he allegedly ran over traffic officer, gets bail

A motorcyclist was arrested after he allegedly ran over a traffic officer.

The 50-year-old man was charged with attempted murder.

Police say more charges could be added.

A motorcyclist was granted bail in the George Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after being charged with attempted murder for allegedly running over a provincial traffic law enforcement officer.

Bail was set at R300 for David Jacobs, with his case postponed to 24 March for further investigation, confirmed Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Jandré Bakker, spokesperson for the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works, on Saturday said the officer was run over after three motorcyclists were stopped for allegedly overtaking on a solid barrier line and on a painted island.

"The 50-year-old male suspect tried to flee from the scene, but was apprehended by another provincial traffic law enforcement officer," he said.

The officer was admitted to hospital for treatment.

Probing

Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said George detectives were probing the incident, which took place on the N2 highway near Wilderness on Saturday at about 15:20.

"A 50-year-old suspect was arrested and is facing a charge of attempted murder. More charges could be added as the investigation unfolds," he said.

Bakker said Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services implemented a total of 227 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoint and speed control operations across the province last week, while 22 321 vehicles were stopped and checked.

"A total of 555 speeding offences were recorded and 5 778 fines were issued for various traffic violations, ranging from driver to vehicle fitness, in the total amount of R4 978 550. Thirteen vehicles were impounded and 86 were discontinued for unroadworthiness."