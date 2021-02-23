52m ago

add bookmark

Motorcyclist, who was arrested after he allegedly ran over traffic officer, gets bail

Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A motorcyclist allegedly ran over a traffic cop.
A motorcyclist allegedly ran over a traffic cop.
iStock
  • A motorcyclist was arrested after he allegedly ran over a traffic officer.
  • The 50-year-old man was charged with attempted murder.
  • Police say more charges could be added.

A motorcyclist was granted bail in the George Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after being charged with attempted murder for allegedly running over a provincial traffic law enforcement officer.

Bail was set at R300 for David Jacobs, with his case postponed to 24 March for further investigation, confirmed Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Jandré Bakker, spokesperson for the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works, on Saturday said the officer was run over after three motorcyclists were stopped for allegedly overtaking on a solid barrier line and on a painted island.

"The 50-year-old male suspect tried to flee from the scene, but was apprehended by another provincial traffic law enforcement officer," he said.

The officer was admitted to hospital for treatment.

Probing

Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said George detectives were probing the incident, which took place on the N2 highway near Wilderness on Saturday at about 15:20.

"A 50-year-old suspect was arrested and is facing a charge of attempted murder. More charges could be added as the investigation unfolds," he said.

Bakker said Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services implemented a total of 227 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoint and speed control operations across the province last week, while 22 321 vehicles were stopped and checked.

"A total of 555 speeding offences were recorded and 5 778 fines were issued for various traffic violations, ranging from driver to vehicle fitness, in the total amount of R4 978 550. Thirteen vehicles were impounded and 86 were discontinued for unroadworthiness."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncourts
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
36% - 1529 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
28% - 1157 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 1513 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.53
(+0.75)
ZAR/GBP
20.53
(+0.51)
ZAR/EUR
17.69
(+0.88)
ZAR/AUD
11.51
(+0.86)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+1.00)
Gold
1803.34
(-0.40)
Silver
27.47
(-2.54)
Platinum
1230.00
(-2.99)
Brent Crude
64.86
(+3.57)
Palladium
2350.50
(-1.59)
All Share
65921.60
(-2.14)
Top 40
60345.69
(-2.52)
Financial 15
12233.98
(-1.21)
Industrial 25
86593.70
(-2.70)
Resource 10
65760.66
(-2.64)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo