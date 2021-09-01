Motorist accused of assaulting JMPD officer granted R500 bail

A motorist accused of assaulting a JMPD officer on Saturday night has been granted bail.

He is charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

According to the officer, the 25-year-old drove recklessly and skipped a red traffic light.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, 25-year-old Slade Wood appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday after he was arrested on Saturday night.

He is accused of attacking an Inspector Masuku (she had requested only her rank and surname be made public), who is attached to the JMPD K9 unit.

Masuku was in Eloff Extension, Johannesburg, on Saturday at around 22:00 when she saw a Volkswagen Jetta allegedly driving recklessly and at speed from the direction of Rosettenville towards the CBD.



After stopping the vehicle following a chase, Wood was alleged to have attacked her.

News24 reported that Wood, believed to be a fitness trainer, allegedly grabbed Masuku from behind, and started strangling her, while she attempted to call for backup.

According to Masuku, the motorist also allegedly threw her to the ground and kicked her in the face while he also verbally assaulted her with racial slurs.

An e-hailing cab driver who was with a client, stopped on the side of the road to assist the officer after realising she was under attack.

According to Masuku, she was, at some point, referred to as a "black b----".

Wood was arrested and detained at the Johannesburg Central Police station before appearing on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told News24 that the accused was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, a Schedule 1 criminal offence.

The matter was postponed to 21 October for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Masuku was recovering at home after the incident left her with injuries to her head, face, left eye and right shoulder.