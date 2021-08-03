Motorist arrested after man run over and dragged under vehicle in Eastern Cape

An Eastern Cape motorist was arrested on charges of culpable homicide and drunken driving.

He is accused of knocking over a pedestrian while under the influence of alcohol.

The driver reportedly only noticed the body under the vehicle when he was stopped and told there was something under the car.

A man was run over by an alleged drunk driver and his body was dragged under the vehicle in Kariega in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.

The driver only saw the body under the vehicle when he was flagged down and told something was under his vehicle.

The incident took place on Sunday at about 20:40. Police have arrested the 45-year-old driver on charges of culpable homicide and drunk driving.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said:

It is alleged that the suspect left a club in Durban Street, Kariega, and as he was driving off, he was stopped by a witness who informed him that there was someone being dragged underneath his moving vehicle.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.



"Emergency services and SAPS were summoned to the scene and it was established that the unknown male victim – a pedestrian in his forties – had passed away. The driver of the vehicle was arrested on the scene on the two charges," Swart said.

Swart urged drivers to contact a responsible person to transport them or use alternative transport after consuming alcohol.

"Anyone who might be able to assist with any information about the case or anyone who might be searching for a missing relative is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Deon Roos, on 079 896 8148 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Callers may remain anonymous, and all information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality," Swart added.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.