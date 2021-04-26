Motorist heading to court after allegedly attempting to ram vehicle into popular Joburg restaurant

A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to crash his car into the News Café restaurant in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Several vehicles and part of the building were damaged.

No one was injured.

A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly causing damage to property by attempting to crash his vehicle into the News Café restaurant in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Friday night.



The arrest and expected court appearance come after he allegedly intimidated staff and customers at the popular spot.

In a statement, the restaurant management said the man walked into the restaurant and "randomly" insulted and antagonised patrons and staffers.

READ | Armed gang makes off with cash during CIT heist 200m from Cape Town police station

"Security then removed the individual, who then later returned in a fit of rage, attempting to drive his vehicle into the venue – damaging property such as vehicles, furniture and building façade. He was subsequently arrested by the Rosebank SAPS and no one was injured."

According to eyewitnesses who took to social media, the man caused a commotion when he entered the restaurant and was eventually thrown out. He allegedly attempted to ram the vehicle into the restaurant twice.

Photos of damaged vehicles outside the restaurant were posted on Twitter. Several vehicles parked along Cradock and Tyrwhitt Avenue were damaged.

Not me nearly dying at Rosebank! This guy drove his car into Newscafe. pic.twitter.com/PLZAMox6MO — Homegirls and Handgrenades?? (@ItsLithaAfter9) April 23, 2021

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said a 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with negligent and reckless driving.



He is expected to appear in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.