Motorist jumps from broken-down car just before train hits

A man escaped serious injury, if not certain death, on Sunday morning when his car broke down in front of an approaching freight train.



According to Arrive Alive, Kwazulu Private Ambulance arrived at the scene after the vehicle and train had already collided.



It was found that the vehicle had broken down while crossing the train tracks.

The driver saw that the train was approaching and quickly got out of the vehicle.

The train struck the car and its mangled wreck was hurled several metres from the track.

No one was injured.

The precise location of the incident was not reported.



