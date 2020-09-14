1h ago

add bookmark

Motorist jumps from broken-down car just before train hits

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A train collided with a car in KZN on Sunday.
A train collided with a car in KZN on Sunday.
Arrive Alive

A man escaped serious injury, if not certain death, on Sunday morning when his car broke down in front of an approaching freight train.

According to Arrive Alive, Kwazulu Private Ambulance arrived at the scene after the vehicle and train had already collided.

It was found that the vehicle had broken down while crossing the train tracks.

The driver saw that the train was approaching and quickly got out of the vehicle.

The train struck the car and its mangled wreck was hurled several metres from the track. 

No one was injured.

The precise location of the incident was not reported.


Related Links
Man killed after being hit by train in Cape Town, suicide suspected
PIC: 20 injured as Cape Town train derails at Bellville station
Two-year-old girl critical after train crashes into car in Witbank
Read more on:
emskwazulu-nataltrain crash
Lottery
Jackpot for one Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2568 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 574 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 6485 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2532 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.67
(+0.11)
ZAR/GBP
21.38
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
19.76
(+0.08)
ZAR/AUD
12.15
(+0.09)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.03)
Gold
1945.28
(+0.14)
Silver
26.80
(+0.17)
Platinum
938.00
(+0.70)
Brent Crude
40.33
(-1.48)
Palladium
2304.99
(-0.08)
All Share
56087.84
(+0.24)
Top 40
51715.12
(+0.36)
Financial 15
10203.73
(-1.94)
Industrial 25
74819.19
(+0.36)
Resource 10
56294.81
(+1.13)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo