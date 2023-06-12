Motorist shot dead in alleged road rage incident in Krugersdorp

A 31-year-old man was killed in an alleged road rage shooting on Sunday evening in Pinehaven, Krugersdorp, near the N14 highway.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said another man was wounded in the incident.

"One person, aged 31 years, was shot dead, and another, aged 29 years ... was injured after they were shot by another driver. It is reported that the shooting was as a result of a road rage that occurred at Pinehaven crossing on the evening of 11 June 2023," Nevhuhulwi said.

The spokesperson added that a 44-year-old man was arrested and his firearm was confiscated and would be sent for ballistics testing.

The man is expected to appear in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court soon.

The South African Police Service's fourth quarter crime statistics revealed that out of 6 289 murders between January and March, 872 were due to misunderstandings, road rage, arguments or provocation.