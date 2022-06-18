Motorist trapped under wreckage, 12 taxi passengers injured in Durban crash

A driver in her 20s was trapped under the wreckage of her vehicle and 12 taxi passengers were injured following a crash on the M4 south near La Lucia in Durban North on Saturday.

According to ALS Paramedics, a taxi crashed into the car on Saturday at about 10:30.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said both vehicles left the road.

He added:

The car driver... believed to be in her early 20s, sustained serious injuries and was trapped in the wreckage.

He said she was treated by Netcare 911 paramedics before she was freed from the wreckage and transported to a nearby hospital.

"Approximately 12 people from the taxi have sustained various injuries and are currently being stabilised on the scene by ALS Paramedics," he added.

The M4 southbound carriageway has been closed, and motorists have been advised to use alternative routes.









