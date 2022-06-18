47m ago

Motorist trapped under wreckage, 12 taxi passengers injured in Durban crash

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
Thirteen people sustained injuries following a crash in Durban on Saturday.
A driver in her 20s was trapped under the wreckage of her vehicle and 12 taxi passengers were injured following a crash on the M4 south near La Lucia in Durban North on Saturday.

According to ALS Paramedics, a taxi crashed into the car on Saturday at about 10:30.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said both vehicles left the road.

He added:

The car driver... believed to be in her early 20s, sustained serious injuries and was trapped in the wreckage.

He said she was treated by Netcare 911 paramedics before she was freed from the wreckage and transported to a nearby hospital.

The car driver and taxi passengers were treated by paramedics on the scene.

"Approximately 12 people from the taxi have sustained various injuries and are currently being stabilised on the scene by ALS Paramedics," he added.

The M4 southbound carriageway has been closed, and motorists have been advised to use alternative routes.



durbankwazulu-natalaccidents
