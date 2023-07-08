20m ago

Motorists assaulted by VIP police on N1 allegedly prohibited by SANDF from speaking about attack

Alex Mitchley
  • Last Sunday, members of the police's VIP unit were filmed assaulting occupants of a VW Polo on the N1 in Johannesburg.
  • The victims, who are members of the SANDF, have allegedly been prohibited from speaking to anyone about the assault without a general present.
  • Civil rights organisation Action Society has slammed the alleged order, saying it is an attempt to curtail the victims' right to freedom of expression.

The motorists assaulted by the police's VIP unit on the N1 in Johannesburg have allegedly been prohibited by their employer, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), to speak to anyone about the attack unless a general is present.

This according to civil organisation Action Society, which is representing one of the victims in civil litigation to be pursued against the police.

In a statement on Friday, the organisation's Ian Cameron said this alleged order remained "even after hours in their personal capacity".

Action Society's legal representative, Daniël Eloff, has challenged this order, saying it was an attempt to curtail the victims' right to freedom of expression.

"In terms of South African law and the Constitution's Bill of Rights, the SANDF has no jurisdiction to inhibit the victims or any individual from expressing their views or recounting their experiences outside of work hours and off military premises," Eloff said.

"More importantly, one would expect the upper echelons of the defence force to stand by its members, supporting them in their time of need rather than aiding in the protection of the alleged assailants from the SAPS VIP Unit.

"The truth must be brought to light, and the victims have every right to bring their personal experiences into public view."

READ | Mashatile's office says VIP cops seen assaulting people are part of his detail, but he wasn't there

Eloff added their voices should not be quelled but should, instead, be amplified to bring attention to the issue to encourage immediate and decisive action.

Meanwhile, Cameron said he suspected political pressure from higher ups in the SANDF and police was to blame.

He added:
On the SAPS side, justice is being delayed and on the SANDF side the victims are being silenced. None of the victims asked for this. But they are standing up and are representing hundreds of victims before him whose stories were never told. We stand with them and we will not shut up!

The SA National Defence Union said all three victims were SANDF members.

News24 has reached out to the SANDF for comment, which will be added once received.

Brutal attack

News24 previously reported the occupants of the blue Volkswagen Polo initially thought they were being hijacked, as the VIP officers had allegedly tried to ram them off the road. 

Forcing the Polo to a stop on the side of the highway, several officers allegedly got out and tried to break the driver's window with an assault rifle, according to Cameron.

READ | VIP officers who allegedly assaulted three people on Gauteng highway identified, victims 'traced'

"They smashed the window with the back of an assault rifle and gained access to the vehicle.

"They then hit him [the driver] with one of the assault rifles on the back of the head, injuring his ear and jaw, after which they dragged him from the vehicle," he said.

In a video, which captures part of the incident, the men can be seen being dragged from the Polo.

Officers with their weapons drawn can be seen standing around, while at least two of the VIP members start kicking the men as they lie on the ground.

vip,saps
The broken window of the VW Polo the victims assaulted by the police’s VIP unit were traveling in.

Soon after the video went public, it emerged the officers were attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail. 

Earlier this week, national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola announced eight of the officers identified as being involved in the incident were issued with notices of suspension and "temporarily" removed from their posts.

"Once we were alerted of the incident, we moved with speed and launched a probe to identify both the victims and our members, as well as to establish the circumstances that surround that incident," Masemola said during a media briefing at the Vanderbijlpark police station.

"I can now confirm that those members have been identified and are currently being subjected to our internal processes, in line with our Discipline Regulations of 2016, and Labour Relations prescripts."

"Thus far, eight members have been issued with suspension notices and temporarily removed from their posts pending the outcome of our investigation, he added.


