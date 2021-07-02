Motshekga appointed acting president

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is in the driver's seat as she becomes acting president in the absence of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza.

Ramaphosa is in Zambia to attend the state funeral of the country's former president Kenneth Kaunda.

Meanwhile, Mabuza is out of the country receiving medical treatment in Russia.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will stand in as acting president, President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said on Friday.

READ | Zambia's founding president, Kenneth Kaunda, dies aged 97 - son

The move comes after Ramaphosa's departure for Zambia, where he will be attending the state funeral of former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda. Deputy President David Mabuza is in Russia for medical treatment.

"The appointment has been made in view of the president's visit today to Lusaka, Zambia, to attend the state funeral service for the late president Kenneth Kaunda," acting spokesperson for the president Tyrone Seale said.

President @CyrilRamaphosa has appointed Minister of Basic Education Ms Angie Motshekga to serve as Acting President on Friday, 2 July 2021. https://t.co/dD7I4FQ2UU pic.twitter.com/bRsZCNSXyV — Presidency | South Africa ???? (@PresidencyZA) July 2, 2021

Last week, Mabuza requested a few days' leave for medical reasons. The Presidency said Mabuza would be visiting Russia for a scheduled medical consultation.

It's not the first time Motshekga has headed the Presidency. In 2019, she was also at the helm of the country.



It is not yet known for how long Motshekga will stand in as acting president.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.