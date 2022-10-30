1h ago

add bookmark

Motshekga confident post-Covid matric exams will go smoothly

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Basic Education Minister Angie Motskhekga. Photo: Deaan Vivier
Basic Education Minister Angie Motskhekga. Photo: Deaan Vivier
  • Matric pupils start the National Senior Certificate exams on Monday.
  • The Department of Basic Education is confident the exams will go off smoothly.
  • Pregnant pupils will be allowed to take the exams. 

Basic Education Department Minister Angie Motshekga is confident this year's matric exams will go off smoothly despite school challenges after the tumultuous Covid-19 pandemic.

"For the first time since 2020 our learners went back to school without having to wear masks or observe social distancing. We [were] prepared for a return to full-time daily timetabling as part of the recovery plan put in place to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the schooling system," Motshekga said at a briefing on Sunday. 

Addressing the media on the readiness of the Nation Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, Motshekga said the department had seen a gradual increase in the number of full-time enrolments this year. 

READ | Matric exams: 'We are worried' about the Covid-hit class of 2022, says education dept

"All learners sitting for the NSC examinations and their parents have signed a commitment agreement to maintain honesty and not to participate in irregularities during the writing of examinations. This binds the learners and parents to follow the rules relating to the examinations," Motshekga said.

In recent weeks, the department had to deal with cases where some schools had denied pregnant pupils the right to sit for the NSC exams, she told reporters.

However, she said the national policy on the prevention and management of learner pregnancy stated that barring a pupil from school because they were pregnant was discriminatory.

"A learner who is pregnant shall be allowed to sit for national examinations if her health condition permits," Motshekga said.

Class of 2022  

This year's Grade 12s bore the brunt of the impact of Covid-19 as they were in Grade 10 when the pandemic hit, resulting in major academic disruptions.

They had been subjected to a trimmed curriculum and amended assessment programme over the past two years.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
angie motshekgaeducationmatric 2022
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think it's fair to ban pit bulls as domestic animals in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
100%, I think a ban is long overdue
57% - 6740 votes
Nope, the problem isn’t the dog breed, it's the pet owners
31% - 3692 votes
A blanket ban won’t work, but cops need to go after breeders as something needs to change
11% - 1337 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.14
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.06
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.07
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,644.51
0.0%
Silver
19.26
0.0%
Palladium
1,904.50
0.0%
Platinum
947.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
95.77
-1.2%
Top 40
59,687
-1.3%
All Share
66,386
-1.1%
Resource 10
62,567
-1.2%
Industrial 25
77,460
-1.9%
Financial 15
15,689
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams

28 Oct

WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams
Nuts and electricity bolts: KZN Grade 11 girls score big with eco-friendly coal...

28 Oct

Nuts and electricity bolts: KZN Grade 11 girls score big with eco-friendly coal business
'Pursuing your dreams takes guts' - Local creatives turn community passion...

28 Oct

'Pursuing your dreams takes guts' - Local creatives turn community passion projects into paydays
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo