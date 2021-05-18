44m ago

Motshekga expected to make announcement on school sports amid growing Covid-19 infections - report

Compiled by Nicole McCain
Imad Khan of Bishops (man of the match) during the Premier Interschools 2021 match between Bishops and Paul Roos on 15 May. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
  • The basic education minister is expected to announce this week whether school sports may continue.
  • Some schools have reported Covid-19 outbreaks linked to contact sports.
  • School sports were banned until March under lockdown regulations.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to announce a decision around the possible suspension of school sports following an increase in Covid-19 infections in the country.

Senior education officials met on Monday to discuss the issue, according to the Sunday Times Daily.

Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga told the Sunday Times Daily the heads of education departments committee, which includes the heads of the nine provincial education departments, met to discuss ways of preventing the spread of Covid-19 through contact sports at schools.

The department announced the lifting of the ban on school sports events in March.

READ HERE | Covid-19: Two top Gauteng schools record 17 positive cases

At the time, Motshekga said no spectators were allowed and events were subject to compliance to strict hygiene and safety measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. She detailed several safety precautions that pupils, coaches and teachers should adhere to.

Mhlanga reportedly said the discussions were prompted by outbreaks traced back to school sporting events.

Some schools in Johannesburg have reportedly already suspended sporting activities, while others have asked pupils to quarantine at home following outbreaks.

READ | Covid-19: No pupil will be forced to take vaccine, says basic education dept

The Council of Education Ministers (CEM) is expected to meet on the issue on Wednesday, and Motshekga will reportedly make an announcement after that.

"We believe the vast majority of current infections in schools are not arising from sports matches, but rather from social gatherings and weekend activities that have taken place outside of the school environment and schools' control."

