1h ago

add bookmark

Motshekga was never authorised to make matrics rewrite exams, court finds

Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga.
Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga.
GCIS
  • The Gauteng High Court has set aside a decision to rewrite two matric papers that were leaked.
  • It found that Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga was responsible for the 'unlawful, irregular' decision.
  • The court ordered that the exam papers should be marked, as it is pupils' right irrespective of what certifications may be made by Umalusi now or in the future.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria found that the decision by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to have matric pupils rewrite two leaked examination papers was unlawful, finding that she was not authorised to make such a call.

In November, it emerged that the Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Science Paper 2 exams had been leaked to pupils. 

Following a short investigation, a preliminary report into the leaks, and an ultimatum by quality assurer Umalusi that said it would not recognise the results of the two papers if not rewritten, Motshekga announced that the two exams would be rewritten.

READ | Court rules matrics will not have to rewrite exams

The decision led to litigation whereby several students, the South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu), and AfriForum approached the court to have the decision set aside.

Decision

In his judgment, Judge Norman Davis grappled with who had actually made the decision to rewrite the examinations. This was also a bone of contention during arguments in court.

"In order to determine whether the decision was authorised by the empowering provisions, it must first be determined who took the impugned decision as this important aspect is not clear from the respondents,” Davis said.

Motshekga's attorneys argued that it was the director-general (DG) of the Department of Basic Education that took the decision to rewrite, and was empowered to do so.

Davis agreed, but said there was no evidence that the DG had taken the decision.

In his judgment, Davis also referred to the minutes of the meeting where the decision to have to pupils rewrite the exams was taken.

READ | Matric exam rewrites: Education dept 'bullied' into decision, court hears

"Therein the DG does not feature as a decision-maker, but the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) does. The CEM is however not a formal body nor an administrator which features in the regulations nor and neither is it empowered thereby to take the impugned decision."

Having regard to the relevant documents and records, Davis found that it was Motshekga who took the decision pursuant to the decision of the CEM.

Davis said:

"The DG never featured in these documents or sequence of events as the decision-maker. Any contention by the minister to the opposite is clearly an afterthought, devoid of a factual basis and is rejected."

Davis added that in the event that he is wrong, the fashion in which the decision was taken would have been beyond the power of the application empowering provisions.

Rationality

Davis agreed with the applicants’ arguments that Umalusi had forced the minister and the department into a corner by stating as a fact that it would not certify the examinations and a rewrite must be declared.

"Umalusi had no authority to prescribe or to make prescriptions regarding the rewrite of any papers and therefore any abdication of decision-making process to Umalusi or submission to Umalusi’s premature views as a determinative of a decision, resulting in decision falling foul of section 6(2)(e) of the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (PAJA)."

Umalusi also sought to bolster its stance by repetitive allegations that the extent of the leak was unknown and suggested that the leak was widespread.

"This fear is more apparent than real," Davis said, adding that there was no event at present to suggest a viral leak occurred.

Davis said 195 pupils out of 339 000 pupils who wrote mathematics paper 2 were found to have had access to the paper before the time of writing the examination.

He said this translated to less than 0.06% and that the percentage of pupils who had access to physical science paper 2 was even lower.

"The conclusion by Umalusi that such a negligible percentage has so irrevocably damaged the integrity of these two papers that it cannot be certified cannot be sustained."

"Even if the extent of the leakage is hundredfold of that already identified, the question is still whether a 6% compromise would result in a non-certification. Umalusi has not even considered this or at least not done so on the papers."

Davis also pointed out that according to the relevant legislation, Umalusi could refuse to issue a certificate of assurance if a "substantial" irregularity had occurred.

"On the only available evidence to date, it can hardly be found that the percentages referred to above, amounts to being 'substantial'.

"Once it is found that Umalusi’s stance is so irrational as to be without foundation, then any reliance on its prescripts or dictates would equally be irrational, at least to the extent that no reasonable person would rely thereon."

Orders

Davis found that the decision was not only irregular, but also unlawful and ordered that it be set aside.

The effect of the judgment is that pupils do not have to rewrite the exam papers, pending any possible appeals.

Davis also ordered that the exam papers should be marked, as it is the pupils' right, irrespective of what certifications may be made by Umalusi now or in the future.

He further ordered that the minister and the department pay the costs of the applicants, as well as the costs of the amicus curiae.

In a short statement, Umalusi spokesperson Lucky Ditaunyane said they were disappointed by the judgment, but respected it nonetheless.

Umalusi would continue to support and work in collaboration with the relevant structures in the ongoing investigations into the leakage of the two papers.

Ditaunyane said:

"At this moment, Umalusi cannot preempt the outcome of its own processes regarding the approval of the 2020 National Senior Certificate results because the Council needs to implement all its quality assurance processes before a final decision about the credibility and integrity of national examinations can be made. Umalusi will not be issuing further statements in this regard."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
angie motshekgapretoriagautengmatric 2020educationcourts
Lottery
6 players bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
43% - 3446 votes
No, I will not
40% - 3184 votes
Only if it is affordable
17% - 1379 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

10h ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
view
ZAR/USD
15.13
(-1.18)
ZAR/GBP
20.00
(-0.10)
ZAR/EUR
18.33
(-0.50)
ZAR/AUD
11.39
(-0.86)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.94)
Gold
1839.48
(+0.21)
Silver
23.97
(+0.08)
Platinum
1017.91
(-0.69)
Brent Crude
50.38
(+2.84)
Palladium
2309.98
(-0.24)
All Share
59412.61
(+0.22)
Top 40
54458.61
(+0.23)
Financial 15
11751.04
(+2.03)
Industrial 25
79659.55
(+0.55)
Resource 10
56663.95
(-0.97)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo