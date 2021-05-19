Motsoaledi on polyandry: 'It's not the official govt position, it is to stimulate discussion'

Aaron Motsoaledi says the debate around polyandry is misguided.

The home affairs department gazetted the legalisation of polyandry, which is contained in the Green Paper for the Marriage Act.

Motsoaledi said the proposal is not law, and will be subjected to public scrutiny.

"Please, let's lower the excitement," was the plea from Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on the controversial issue of polyandry.

The issue sparked furious debates in Parliament and online after the Department of Home Affairs gazetted the legalisation of polyandry, along with several other proposals, in the Green Paper for the Marriage Act.

It is now out for public comment.

During his budget vote speech in Parliament on Wednesday, Motsoaledi said he was disappointed by the comments of several people.

"From the debates I have listened to, it became clear that many commentators did not bother to read the Green Paper document. Right at the beginning of the document, it is written that the Green Paper is not the official government position. It only articulates possible policy options, based on inputs received," he said.

READ | Home Affairs vows to crackdown on back-door granting of visas, permits

Motsoaledi said the proposals will be subjected to public scrutiny.

He told MPs:

The Green Paper contains no commitment to action. It is more to stimulate discussion. Please let's lower the excitement with very important issues, which our people have experienced as hardships. People endeavour to build viable families, and that is the goal of every government, for there is no nation without families.





Meanwhile, Motsoaledi also announced that the newly established Border Management Authority's (BMA) budget had been significantly increased.

"While we have suffered budget cuts, the initial budget to implement the BMA has been increased from R28 million to R120 million. We also had a concept of one-stop border posts.

"In December 2020, we issued a gazette for the policy of one-stop border posts. It will be a public-private partnership. We are hoping to finalise it by the end of this year," he said.

ALSO READ | SADC pushes for a one-stop cross border post to reduce congestion

Motsoaledi said the BMA is a cornerstone of the government's efforts to improve security at ports of entry and on the border.

"We have appointed an acting commission, and we are with the Presidency for a Presidential Minute to appoint a permanent commissioner, together with two deputies.

"We are also finalising a proclamation that will start the process of transferring relevant border law functions and staff to the BMA. We intend, towards the end of the financial year, that the BMA will be operational at 11 ports of entry and 10 sites of the borderline," he said.

Motsoaledi said investments had been made to implement biometric movement control systems and to expand e-visas for travellers.

Did you know you can comment on this article?and add your voice to the conversation.