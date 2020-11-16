48m ago

Motsoaledi summoned to Parliament to shed light on how Bushiri left SA while out on bail

Qaanitah Hunter
  • Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi will appear before Parliament on Tuesday to give answers on how the Bushiris escaped South Africa. 
  • He was summoned to give an explanation by the portfolio committee on Home Affairs chairperson Bongani Bongo. 
  • The DA has welcomed the minister being called to provide insight.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has confirmed that he has been summoned by Parliament's portfolio committee on Home Affairs to provide answers on how Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary escaped South Africa while out on bail. 

On Monday, chairperson of the committee, Bongani Bongo, wrote to Motsoaledi saying he and the acting director general of Home Affairs, Jackie McKay, should provide answers on the matter. 

Bushiri announced in a statement on Saturday that he had fled South Africa, despite being out on bail of R200 000 for fraud and money laundering charges. 

"I will appear tomorrow. When the portfolio committee summons you, you go," Motsoaledi said. 

Bongo expressed concern about how the Bushiris were able to escape South Africa undetected.

"It is concerning that a well-known couple was able to leave the Republic of SA without being noticed and without passports," Bongo is said to have written to Motsoaledi on Monday. 

The minister is expected to tell Parliament that travel records of the self-proclaimed prophet and his wife were not found.

"We checked all ports of entry and exit. They definitely did not leave through any of our ports of entry officially and legally speaking. We checked the movement control system and found nothing," Motsoaledi told News24. 

He said it was important to note that Bushiri was not in the care of home affairs when he slipped past authorities. 

The DA's Angel Khnayile said: "The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomes the decision by the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee in Home Affairs, Bongani Bongo, inviting Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, to account to Parliament over fugitives, Shepherd Bushiri, and his wife, Mary, who recently skipped the country while out on bail."

She said the Bushiris' escape has laid bare the inefficiencies within the border management system which resulted in wanted fugitives passing through them with ease and without detection.

"This was not only an indictment on Home Affairs but also on our law enforcement agencies."

