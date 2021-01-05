1h ago

add bookmark

Motsoaledi warns of 'humanitarian crisis' as pressure mounts at SA's border posts

Malibongwe Dayimani and Qaanitah Hunter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zimbabweans queuing at the Beitbridge border post.
Zimbabweans queuing at the Beitbridge border post.
Screengrab
  • South Africa's borders with neighbouring countries are under severe pressure as thousands try to cross into the country.
  • Police have arrested 35 people at the Kosi Bay border post for crossing into South Africa illegally.
  • Thousands of Zimbabweans have been trapped at the Beitbridge border post since Sunday.

Long queues and desperate attempts to enter South Africa have placed a huge strain on the country's border posts with neighbouring countries.

And, while acknowledging that a "humanitarian crisis" might be unfolding at the Beitbridge border post with Zimbabwe, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says government has done all it can to alleviate the situation.

On Monday, South African police arrested 35 people at the Kosi Bay border post for crossing into South Africa illegally, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the suspects are aged 19 to 55.

READ | 50 fake Covid-19 tests found at border post

She said they were arrested on Sunday and Monday. Gwala added that the suspects are being held at the Emanguzi police station and will appear in the local court soon.

The Kosi Bay border post is on South Africa's border with Mozambique.

Tense

The situation at South Africa's border posts is tense as thousands queue for kilometres for days.

One reason for the delays is that travellers are required to produce a valid negative Covid-19 test result obtained 72 hours before the date of travel.

READ | '4 truck drivers die at Beitbridge border post'

Travellers with no documentation proving negative test results must submit to an antigen test on arrival at the border at their own cost. Should travellers test positive, they are required to quarantine at their own cost.

Scenes

Videos circulating on social media show chaotic scenes at the busy Beitbridge border post, with thousands of Zimbabweans desperately trying to cross into South Africa.

Zimbabwean news site ZimLive reported that thousands of Zimbabweans have been queueing at the border post.

The site reported that Zimbabwe had announced general travel would be suspended for 30 days, starting on Tuesday evening, as part of that country's lockdown regulations.

ZimLive also reported that some travellers said they had been stuck at the border since Sunday.

READ | Beitbridge deaths: Motsoaledi denies claims drivers died due to 'horror conditions'

In a video circulating on social media, people in Lesotho can be seen using a makeshift boat purportedly crossing a river into South Africa.

Last week, News24 reported that Free State police had arrested 42 people trying to enter the country illegally by crossing the Caledon River using a tube.

Motsoaledi told News24 a humanitarian crisis appears to be unfolding at the Beitbridge border crossing. This as thousands of Zimbabweans flock to South Africa before the hard lockdown is implemented in that country and borders are closed on Tuesday evening.

Motsoaledi said he informed his Zimbabwean counterpart that officials at the border post will process people up to 21:00 on Tuesday. He said an exception had been made as South Africa's curfew begins at that time.

"It is clear to see that there may be a humanitarian crisis unfolding. I have seen the pictures. People are trying to escape the Zimbabwean hard lockdown and the curfew there," he said.

Motsoaledi said it appeared that Zimbabwean border officials were overwhelmed by the large number of people wanting to enter South Africa before the hard lockdown is implemented by authorities there.

Nothing

The minister said nothing more can be done to alleviate the long queues at borders across the country and acknowledged that the queueing crowds could be super-spreaders of Covid-19.

"The queues are long because people want to come to South Africa. There is nothing more we can do. We sent all the extra people, the army, the police, health officials. We won't be able to send any more," he said.

"Beyond that there is nothing more we can do."

ALSO READ | At least 50 fake Covid-19 tests discovered at Beitbridge border crossing

He said officials at other borders were simply enforcing the law. "If you don't have a valid Covid-19 test, go back. If you have a fraudulent test go back. If you don't have a passport, go back".

He said people crossing rivers to get into South Africa were doing so illegally. "People don't risk crossing rivers simply because the queue is so long. It is illegal crossings," the minister said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe told News24 she would give an overall response to questions of law enforcement at the borders. Her comment will be added once received.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
At least 50 fake Covid-19 tests discovered at Beitbridge border crossing
Beitbridge deaths: Motsoaledi denies claims drivers died due to 'horror conditions'
Covid-19: Zimbabwe reintroduces 'stiff' national lockdown measures with immediate effect
Read more on:
aaron motsoaledi
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 14462 votes
No, I will not
39% - 12254 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4637 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.00
(-2.23)
ZAR/GBP
20.38
(-2.14)
ZAR/EUR
18.41
(-2.16)
ZAR/AUD
11.57
(-2.58)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-2.27)
Gold
1941.96
(+0.04)
Silver
27.22
(+0.35)
Platinum
1075.00
(+0.19)
Brent Crude
50.63
(-1.37)
Palladium
2413.50
(+2.07)
All Share
60836.46
(+0.59)
Top 40
55876.18
(+0.79)
Financial 15
11625.03
(-1.96)
Industrial 25
79501.76
(+1.41)
Resource 10
61292.84
(+1.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo