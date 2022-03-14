54m ago

Motsoeneng, former execs must repay SABC the R2m given to 'music legends', Special Tribunal hears

Jeanette Chabalala
Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
  • The SABC and Special Investigating Unit had jointly instituted legal proceedings to recover money paid to "music legends".
  • The SABC wants the tribunal to review and set aside the decision taken by Hlaudi Motsoeneng and nine former executives.
  • A lawyer representing the SIU told the tribunal that the decision was unlawful. 

Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng and nine former executives acted wrongfully when they paid more than R2 million to "music legends", the Special Tribunal heard on Monday.

The SABC and Special Investigating Unit (SIU) had jointly instituted legal proceedings with the tribunal to recover the money paid to "music legends".

The broadcaster wants the tribunal to review and set aside the decision, taken on 26 July 2016 by Motsoeneng and the executives, to "unlawfully award" an amount of R50 000 each to the musicians.

"We understand the plight of the musicians but the officials acted wrongly," said advocate Jabu Motepe SC, for the SIU and SABC, during the hearing on Monday.

READ | 'I don't have bags of money' - Hlaudi Motsoeneng to appeal R11.5m 'success fee' payback order

Motepe said the money given to the musicians had not been budgeted for.

"If there was a proper budget, then all these things could have been done lawfully, knowing exactly what the budget is," he said.

Motepe said Motsoeneng and the nine former executives should be held liable, but if the tribunal found otherwise, at least three officials who had signed should be held liable.

He said what made the matter "worse" was that Motsoeneng had said he had raised money from private sources, including MultiChoice.

"The evidence shows that is not true. We have a letter from MultiChoice, we have affidavits from people from finance that there were never private funds. All the monies that were paid are from the SABC. None of the decision makers evaluated all those things. They simply approved," he added.

READ | Hlaudi Motsoeneng ordered to repay R11.5m to SABC within 7 days... plus 5 years' interest

Motsoeneng is the first respondent in the case.

Other respondents include former acting chief financial officer Audrey Raphela, former group executive for sports Solly Motsweni, former group executive for radio Leslie Ntloko, former group executive for television Nomsa Philiso, former group executive for news and current affairs Simon Tebele, former executive of corporate affairs Bessie Tugwana and former acting group CEO James Aguma.

The decision was apparently ratified on 5 September 2016 and implemented by the operations committee, which comprised the former executives.

The SABC wants the tribunal to declare the decision "unlawful, invalid, and set aside". It also wants the respondents to repay the money in their personal capacity.

When Motsoeneng made the announcement, the news was received with celebrations and cheers during a Morning Live broadcast at the SABC's Auckland Park offices in Johannesburg, Channel24 reported at the time.

He said it was important for him to support local musicians.

The hearing continues.

