Motsoeneng loses bid to appeal repayment order of R11.5m 'success fee' from former SABC board

Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng lost his bid to appeal an order by the Gauteng High Court to repay the R11.5 million "success fee" paid to him by the former SABC board.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed his application, with costs, because there were no prospects of its success and no compelling reason given for the appeal.

The former SABC board paid Motsoeneng for brokering a deal with MultiChoice for broadcast rights, including access to the public broadcaster's archives.

In 2021, the high court set aside the board's decision to pay Motsoeneng after it ruled that the payment was unlawful and invalid.

READ | Parliament approves SABC board candidates, under spectre of interference fears

The court gave him seven days to repay the money, with interest, and instructed the SABC Pension Fund to pay the amount to the SABC or all the pension proceeds where the pension proceeds do not amount to R11.5 million.

Motsoeneng then launched an application for leave to appeal, which was dismissed in July.

On Wednesday, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) welcomed the SCA's dismissal of his appeal.

"The SIU welcomes the order of the Supreme Court of Appeal as it paves the way for the unit to recover the financial losses suffered by the SABC because of unlawful and invalid decisions," it said.