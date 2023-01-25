30m ago

add bookmark

Motsoeneng loses bid to appeal repayment order of R11.5m 'success fee' from former SABC board

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng lost the bid to appeal the Gauteng High Court order to repay R11 million he received from the former SABC board.
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng lost the bid to appeal the Gauteng High Court order to repay R11 million he received from the former SABC board.
Foto: Felix Dlangamandla

Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng lost his bid to appeal an order by the Gauteng High Court to repay the R11.5 million "success fee" paid to him by the former SABC board.  

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed his application, with costs, because there were no prospects of its success and no compelling reason given for the appeal. 

The former SABC board paid Motsoeneng for brokering a deal with MultiChoice for broadcast rights, including access to the public broadcaster's archives.

In 2021, the high court set aside the board's decision to pay Motsoeneng after it ruled that the payment was unlawful and invalid.

READ | Parliament approves SABC board candidates, under spectre of interference fears

The court gave him seven days to repay the money, with interest, and instructed the SABC Pension Fund to pay the amount to the SABC or all the pension proceeds where the pension proceeds do not amount to R11.5 million.

Motsoeneng then launched an application for leave to appeal, which was dismissed in July.

On Wednesday, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) welcomed the SCA's dismissal of his appeal.

"The SIU welcomes the order of the Supreme Court of Appeal as it paves the way for the unit to recover the financial losses suffered by the SABC because of unlawful and invalid decisions," it said.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
supreme court of appealsabchlaudi motsoenenggautengjohannesburgcrime and courtsmedia
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
15% - 18 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
67% - 80 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
18% - 22 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.17
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.26
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.72
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
1,041.88
-1.2%
Palladium
1,693.70
-2.0%
Gold
1,939.77
+0.1%
Silver
23.79
+0.5%
Brent Crude
86.13
-2.4%
Top 40
73,712
-0.3%
All Share
79,726
-0.4%
Resource 10
78,585
+0.7%
Industrial 25
101,175
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,079
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Stripe action: Western Cape wine estate celebrates birth of quagga-like zebra

6h ago

Stripe action: Western Cape wine estate celebrates birth of quagga-like zebra
Cape Town streets set to burst into colour as revered carnival makes a return

24 Jan

Cape Town streets set to burst into colour as revered carnival makes a return
Wheel good: this Pretoria animal lover has changed the lives of disabled animals 

24 Jan

Wheel good: this Pretoria animal lover has changed the lives of disabled animals 
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo