Mount Ayliff killings: Accused in court for Christmas Day attack where 7 died

Seven people who were arrested for a violent Christmas Day clash between two rival groups made their first court appearance on Monday.

The seven suspects are among the 12 people who were injured during the clash.

Their case has been postponed to 4 January 2021 for bail application.

Seven people who were arrested for a violent Christmas Day clash between two rival groups made their first court appearance on Monday.



The seven are: Luyanda Mambi, Mthokozisi Magayiyane, Thobile Ngezana, Ndabuko Dalindyebo, Bulelani Sogiba, and Phakamani Ngezana.

They made a brief appearance at the Mount Ayliff Magistrate's Court following their arrest on 26 December.

They are facing charges of eight counts of murder and attempted murder.

Their case has been postponed for 4 January 2021 for bail application.

They were arrested after a violent clash between the Mpeni and Nokhatshile groups broke out on Christmas Day, allegedly over taxi violence, which left seven people dead and six injured. The suspects are between the 23-53 years old.

The seven suspects are among the 12 people that were injured during the clash.

On Saturday, police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said that the seven suspects were among the 12 people that were taken to hospital.

"They were arrested after they were treated and discharged from the hospital," said Naidoo.

According to the police, the other six people in hospital cannot be ruled out as suspects as yet because they were part of the group that they were clashing with.

However, on Monday, Naidoo said that the death toll remains at eight.