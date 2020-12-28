23m ago

add bookmark

Mount Ayliff killings: Accused in court for Christmas Day attack where 7 died

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Six have appeared in court after alleged Christmas Day attack.
Six have appeared in court after alleged Christmas Day attack.
iStock
  • Seven people who were arrested for a violent Christmas Day clash between two rival groups made their first court appearance on Monday.
  • The seven suspects are among the 12 people who were injured during the clash.
  • Their case has been postponed to 4 January 2021 for bail application.

Seven people who were arrested for a violent Christmas Day clash between two rival groups made their first court appearance on Monday.

The seven are: Luyanda Mambi, Mthokozisi Magayiyane, Thobile Ngezana, Ndabuko Dalindyebo, Bulelani Sogiba, and Phakamani Ngezana.

They made a brief appearance at the Mount Ayliff Magistrate's Court following their arrest on 26 December.

They are facing charges of eight counts of murder and attempted murder.

Their case has been postponed for 4 January 2021 for bail application.

They were arrested after a violent clash between the Mpeni and Nokhatshile groups broke out on Christmas Day, allegedly over taxi violence, which left seven people dead and six injured.

The suspects are between the 23-53 years old.

READ | Mount Ayliff killings: Six people arrested for deadly Christmas Day clash between rival groups

The seven suspects are among the 12 people that were injured during the clash.

On Saturday, police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said that the seven suspects were among the 12 people that were taken to hospital.

"They were arrested after they were treated and discharged from the hospital," said Naidoo.

According to the police, the other six people in hospital cannot be ruled out as suspects as yet because they were part of the group that they were clashing with.

However, on Monday, Naidoo said that the death toll remains at eight.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capecourts
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 11049 votes
No, I will not
39% - 9595 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3693 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

10h ago

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.56
(+0.31)
ZAR/GBP
19.63
(+0.98)
ZAR/EUR
17.77
(+0.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.04
(+0.65)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.43)
Gold
1877.23
(-0.55)
Silver
26.36
(+1.13)
Platinum
1040.00
(+0.58)
Brent Crude
51.17
(0.00)
Palladium
2341.00
(+0.77)
All Share
59006.07
(-0.29)
Top 40
53956.26
(-0.31)
Financial 15
12114.36
(+0.12)
Industrial 25
76471.26
(-1.34)
Resource 10
57684.48
(+0.99)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo