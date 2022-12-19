1h ago

Mountain safety warning issued after three chopper rescues in Western Cape

accreditation
Compiled by Jenni Evans
  • Wilderness Search and Rescue urged mountain lovers to save their emergency number, and plan appropriately for their walks. 
  • There were three chopper rescues this weekend. 
  • One involved a 68-year-old man sleeping on the mountain after getting lost in the mist. 

Three separate mountain rescues were carried out by Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) over the weekend, with one including a lost 68-year-old man who spent the night in the mountains. 

WSAR said the man was eventually located on a cliff high above Porterville on Saturday afternoon. 

He said he became disoriented in the mist on Friday morning and got lost.  

He was rescued by helicopter and handed over to a medical team, who drove him home. 

On Sunday morning, WSAR received a call to rescue a fallen hiker just below Left Face on Table Mountain. 

"The hiker had been scrambling up a steep section when he fell approximately 5m and injured himself," the rescue service said.

Several rescue teams went up the mountain via the cableway and descended to his location. 

He was hoisted to safety by helicopter to be taken to hospital. 

On Sunday evening, an 85-year-old fell while descending Platteklip Gorge on Table Mountain.

He called for help and was also rescued by helicopter because he could not continue down the mountain. 

WSAR spokesperson David Nel said the number of rescues were not unusually high, but these situations stressed how important it was to plan for a hike by avoiding going during the hottest hours of the day, by carrying enough water, and by saving WSAR's emergency contact number, 021 937 0300.


