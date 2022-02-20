Mourners shoot at police after ordered to stop unlawful gun salute at funeral procession

Two mourners will appear in court on Monday after shooting at the police during a chaotic funeral in Mpumalanga.

Around 600 mourners had showed up at the funeral of Klaas Motswadira which attracted the police's Crime Intelligence.

Attendees started firing randomly in the air with rifles and pistols at the cemetery and later during the procession back home.

Two mourners have been arrested for shooting at the police after they were told to stop firing in the air during a funeral procession in Mpumalanga.



About 600 people, mostly youth, had attended the funeral of Klaas Motswadira who was shot dead last weekend. .

The funeral on Saturday was being monitored by a multidisciplinary police team consisting of the National Intervention Unit, Tactical Response Team, Visual policing, Public Order Police and Crime Intelligence.

The police were tightlipped about Motswadira and their operation at the funeral.

READ | Man held after fatal gun salute at South Coast funeral

"Unfortunately I can't comment further on this matter as it will compromise our security system," said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

The dramatic arrest which involved a high-speed chase, took place at Siyabuswa on Saturday afternoon.

News24 Supplied

Mohlala said a 40-year-old man from Ramokgeletsana village and a 36-year-old man from Siyabuswa would be appearing before the Mdutjana Magistrate's Court on Monday.

They are facing charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, discharging a firearm in public, attempted murder, malicious damage to property and reckless and negligence driving.

Their vehicle, a Ford Ranger Wildtrack, was seized together with a firearm.

Mohlala said the firearm would be subject to a ballistic testing to verify if it was not used in the commission of a crime.

"It is alleged that during the burial proceedings at the cemetery, some attendees started shooting in the air with pistols and rifles, but fortunately no one was injured in that process."





Mohlala said when the convoy [of mourners] was making its way back to the home of the deceased, same attendees continued shooting randomly in the air.

When they were spotted by National Intervention Unit (NIU) members and were told to seize fire, the suspects shot at the police before speeding off, said Mohlala.

A chase ensued, and the suspects lost control of their vehicle and collided with a wall at Siyabuswa E, said Mohlala.

ALSO READ | Eastern Cape man arrested for allegedly shooting his estranged wife at funeral

He said the owner of the property had also laid charges against the driver.

The suspects' vehicle was searched and one pistol with a filed off serial number and an empty magazine were recovered.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela commended her colleagues.

Manamela discouraged the discharging of firearms in public.

She lamented the "immoral behaviour" of disrespecting the cemetery and those who had lost their loved ones.







