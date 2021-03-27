Mozambique: 104 rescued in Palma siege

At least 104 people who were trapped in a hotel in Palma in Mozambique have been rescued.

Residents, expatriates and other contract workers were forced to flee when armed militias launched an attack on the town.

Palma is the site of an expensive natural liquid gas project.

At least 104 people have been rescued from a hotel in Palma after ISIS-linked militia attacks on the town - the site of a multitrillion-rand gas project, sources have told News24.

Residents, expatriates and other contract workers came under attack in the three-day siege of Palma, situated in Cabo Delgado province.

Several were feared dead, including one South African.

Al Jazeera reported that more than 180 people were trapped inside the Amarula Palma Hotel as the militants wreaked havoc in the town, forcing residents to flee into the nearby forest.

The Mozambican military moved to quell the attack.

French oil company Total has reportedly invested $20 billion (almost R300 trillion) in the natural liquid gas project that includes several other international companies.

Work on the expensive gas project was halted for security reasons. The attack happened on the same day Total announced the resumption of work in the insurgency-prone region.

South Africa's private security firm, Dyck Advisory Group (DAG), reportedly launched a fightback against the insurgents, using light helicopters.

It is not yet clear how many people were killed.