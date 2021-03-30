Mozambique attacks: 6 more South Africans and victim's remains repatriated, says Dirco

Dirco says an SA Air Force aircraft flew the evacuees from Mozambique to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The South Africans were trapped during a terrorist attack in northern Mozambique.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says a further six South Africans have been successfully evacuated out of Mozambique on Tuesday.

The evacuations were accompanied by the repatriation of the remains of Adrian Nel, who died following an attack by Islamic State insurgents in northern Mozambique last week.

News24 previously reported that 43 South Africans were trapped during the attack.

READ | Mozambique terror attacks: 43 South Africans accounted for, 1 confirmed dead

Dirco on Tuesday said the South African Air Force carried out the evacuations, flying from Mozambique to KwaZulu-Natal and then to Gauteng.

Facebook

"Officials from the Department of Health conducted Covid-19 tests on the passengers on their arrival in KwaZulu-Natal.



READ | SA man hid in bushes with son's body during Mozambique attack

"The South African High Commission in Maputo remains seized with the situation in northern Mozambique and will continue to render consular services to any more distressed South Africans needing assistance," Dirco said.



AFP reported that Nel, his younger brother and his father had been in the coastal town since January.

He was contracted to build worker accommodation camps in the town, which is a gas hub in the Cabo Delgado province.

Nel's mother, Meryl Knox, told AFP that after an unknown number of gun-wielding insurgents set upon the town, the family hid in the hotel for two days.

They were ambushed as they tried to evacuate from the hotel where food had also started running low.

Nel's body was kept at a morgue in Pemba, the provincial capital where many survivors were evacuated to.