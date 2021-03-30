41m ago

add bookmark

Mozambique attacks: 6 more South Africans and victim's remains repatriated, says Dirco

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Mozambican woman walks in Palma, a small, palm-fringed fishing town in Mozambique.
A Mozambican woman walks in Palma, a small, palm-fringed fishing town in Mozambique.
John Wessels/AFP
  • Dirco says an SA Air Force aircraft flew the evacuees from Mozambique to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. 
  • The South Africans were trapped during a terrorist attack in northern Mozambique.
  • Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says a further six South Africans have been successfully evacuated out of Mozambique on Tuesday. 

The evacuations were accompanied by the repatriation of the remains of Adrian Nel, who died following an attack by Islamic State insurgents in northern Mozambique last week.

News24 previously reported that 43 South Africans were trapped during the attack.

READ | Mozambique terror attacks: 43 South Africans accounted for, 1 confirmed dead

Dirco on Tuesday said the South African Air Force carried out the evacuations, flying from Mozambique to KwaZulu-Natal and then to Gauteng.  

adrian nel
Adrian Nel, who was killed in Mozambique attacks.

"Officials from the Department of Health conducted Covid-19 tests on the passengers on their arrival in KwaZulu-Natal. 

READ | SA man hid in bushes with son's body during Mozambique attack

"The South African High Commission in Maputo remains seized with the situation in northern Mozambique and will continue to render consular services to any more distressed South Africans needing assistance," Dirco said. 

AFP reported that Nel, his younger brother and his father had been in the coastal town since January. 

He was contracted to build worker accommodation camps in the town, which is a gas hub in the Cabo Delgado province.

Nel's mother, Meryl Knox, told AFP that after an unknown number of gun-wielding insurgents set upon the town, the family hid in the hotel for two days. 

They were ambushed as they tried to evacuate from the hotel where food had also started running low.

Nel's body was kept at a morgue in Pemba, the provincial capital where many survivors were evacuated to. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dircomozambique
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 3896 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1161 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 4736 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.90
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.44
(-0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.46
(-0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.31
(-0.6)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.5)
Gold
1,685.41
(-1.6)
Silver
24.10
(-2.2)
Platinum
1,160.50
(-1.6)
Brent Crude
64.98
(+0.6)
Palladium
2,578.50
(+1.8)
All Share
67,292
(+0.3)
Top 40
61,590
(+0.2)
Financial 15
12,550
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
88,705
(+0.3)
Resource 10
66,869
(-0.1)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

12h ago

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo