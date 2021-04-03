Mozambique attacks: More than 50 South Africans accounted for - defence ministry

More than 50 South Africans reported missing following attacks in northern Mozambique have been accounted for.

The defence ministry says the SANDF is providing logistical support to the High Commission in Maputo regarding repatriation.

South Africa will participate in an SADC meeting with a view to helping find a solution "that will secure peace" in Mozambique.

Defence ministry spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) was providing repatriation support to the High Commission for citizens who wish to return to South Africa.



Some citizens evacuated earlier this week were accompanied by the remains of Adrian Nel, who was killed in an attack by Islamic State insurgents.

"South Africa looks forward to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) troika meeting that has been called by the President of Botswana, His Excellency Mokgweetsi Masisi," Dlamini said.

Masisi will convene the meeting next week in his capacity as chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security amid attacks in the Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique.

"The meeting provides an important platform for regional engagement on measures to be taken to resolve in the security challenges confronting the Republic of Mozambique. South Africa as a member of SADC, will participate in the meeting with a view to assist in the development of a solution that will secure peace and continued development in Mozambique."

Dlamini said South Africa reiterated its full support to all attempts by the SADC and African Union that sought to silence guns and bring about peace and stability in Africa, including in Southern Africa.

"As a matter of principle, South Africa supports multilateral efforts to respond to the situation in Mozambique. South Africa will be guided by the outcomes of this meeting on how it can assist to stabilise the situation in Mozambique."

