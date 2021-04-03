1h ago

add bookmark

Mozambique attacks: More than 50 South Africans accounted for - defence ministry

Compiled by Jenna Etheridge and Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Islamist insurgents captured the strategic northern Mozambique port town of Mocimboa da Praia.
Islamist insurgents captured the strategic northern Mozambique port town of Mocimboa da Praia.
AFP
  • More than 50 South Africans reported missing following attacks in northern Mozambique have been accounted for.
  • The defence ministry says the SANDF is providing logistical support to the High Commission in Maputo regarding repatriation.
  • South Africa will participate in an SADC meeting with a view to helping find a solution "that will secure peace" in Mozambique.
More than 50 South Africans reported missing through the High Commission in Maputo following attacks in northern Mozambique were accounted for, the Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans said on Saturday.

Defence ministry spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) was providing repatriation support to the High Commission for citizens who wish to return to South Africa.

Some citizens evacuated earlier this week were accompanied by the remains of Adrian Nel, who was killed in an attack by Islamic State insurgents.

"South Africa looks forward to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) troika meeting that has been called by the President of Botswana, His Excellency Mokgweetsi Masisi," Dlamini said.

Masisi will convene the meeting next week in his capacity as chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security amid attacks in the Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique.

READ | 'He lived life to the absolute fullest', says family of Durban man killed in Mozambique terror attack

"The meeting provides an important platform for regional engagement on measures to be taken to resolve in the security challenges confronting the Republic of Mozambique. South Africa as a member of SADC, will participate in the meeting with a view to assist in the development of a solution that will secure peace and continued development in Mozambique."

Dlamini said South Africa reiterated its full support to all attempts by the SADC and African Union that sought to silence guns and bring about peace and stability in Africa, including in Southern Africa.

"As a matter of principle, South Africa supports multilateral efforts to respond to the situation in Mozambique. South Africa will be guided by the outcomes of this meeting on how it can assist to stabilise the situation in Mozambique."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sandfmozambiqueeast africa
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 4835 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1446 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 5927 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.66
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.27
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.25
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.16
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,730.59
(0.0)
Silver
24.97
(0.0)
Platinum
1,213.00
(0.0)
Brent Crude
64.86
(0.0)
Palladium
2,669.99
(0.0)
All Share
67,236
(0.0)
Top 40
61,590
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,166
(0.0)
Industrial 25
89,425
(0.0)
Resource 10
66,915
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo