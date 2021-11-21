Mpho Moerane is the ANC's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg

Mpho Moerane is the ANC's candidate for Johannesburg mayor.

After an NEC meeting on Sunday, the ANC announced its mayoral candidates.

The Johannesburg council meeting will take place on Monday.

Mpho Moerane will be the ANC's candidate for the mayoralty of Johannesburg.



The ANC announced its mayoral candidates on Sunday evening after a national executive committee (NEC) meeting.



Mzwandile Masina is set for a second term as mayor of Ekurhuleni, with the ANC expecting to seal a coalition with enough votes to keep the metro.



Frans Boshielo is the ANC's candidate for Tshwane, Xola Phakati in Buffalo City, Mxolisi Siyonzana in Mangaung, Mxolisi Kaunda in eThekwini and Eugené Johnson in Nelson Mandela Bay.



READ | 'Emotional' Mpho Moerane sworn in as new Joburg mayor



Moerane, a former member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for environment and infrastructure, was elected as Johannesburg's mayor in October to replace former mayor Jolidee Matongo, who died in a car accident the month before.



The Johannesburg council meeting will take place on Monday morning.



"The movement adopted comprehensive criteria for mayors, speakers and other political office bearers, aimed at ensuring that leaders who are capable, committed and experienced are placed in these crucial positions," reads a statement from ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.



READ | Smaller parties say DA is putting successful coalitions at risk after its Mashaba snub



"These criteria include the candidates' understanding of municipal finances, administrative capability, the regulatory environment of local government, ability to unite, steer and inspire the leadership of the municipality, and willingness to place themselves at the service of communities.



"Above all, the ANC expects our deployees to be leaders in good standing: honest, people with integrity and high ethical standards; no criminal record; no pending corruption charges; and they must be rooted and grounded in the community where they reside.



"Over the past week, close to 600 mayoral candidates for 206 metro, local and district councils were subjected to rigorous interviews by 26 interview panels."

The ANC's selection panels consisted of ANC national officials, NEC members and other "ANC cadres with experience in local government and development".



The panels considered the candidates' qualifications and relevant experience, and their understanding of the social and economic drivers of local government.



"The ANC is proud to table the outcomes of this process, which is an important component in the renewal and self-correction and accountability of the ANC."

