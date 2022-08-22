17m ago

Mpho Phalatse announces increased rates for Joburg schools

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
Rates for Joburg schools have been increased.
iStock/ Wirachai
  • The rates for public and private schools, previously under the category "education", will now increase by up to 5%, equal to the general rates increase. 
  • Before the announcement on Monday, educational institutions saw a massive increase of about 10 times the rates they paid before.
  • Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said the City's legal and contracts department had requested a meeting with the legal counsel of the parties who have brought action against the City.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse on Monday announced rates for public and private schools, previously under the category "education", will now increase by up to 5%, equal to the general rates increase.

They used to be 10 times more.

This will apply to bills levied from 1 July 2022.

"The process and finer details are being worked on to ensure that the changes are executed seamlessly.

"This solution has been created with a backdrop that once a municipal budget has been adopted, the municipality and its residents are bound by law to adhere to what is adopted," she said.

The announcement comes after the new 2022/23 Johannesburg municipal rates policy scrapped the classification of private schools as public benefit organisations, instead charging them as businesses.

Before the announcement on Monday, educational institutions saw a massive increase of about 10 times the rates they paid before.

This resulted in the City dealing with many queries, complaints, and court cases about the Section 8(2) amendments enforced by national Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

Phalatse said the City's legal and contracts department had requested a meeting with the legal counsel of the parties who have brought action against the City to put the proposal on the table for their clients to consider.

"The City hopes that in reaching out with a win-win solution, an end can be brought to the matter, along with a commitment from the City to address the issue more permanently in the next fiscal year.

"We have been at the helm of this administration for almost nine months. In that time, we have found that a lot has been broken, not maintained, and so not working. All of this has an impact on our residents. We have never denied those things that need attention.

"Still, my commitment to the residents of Johannesburg remains the same - we will take ownership, not because we created the mess, but because we care.

"Our residents have the right to the truth. We are preparing a report, which will be made public, for residents about the work we have done since taking office," she added.

city of johannesburg mpho phalatse gauteng johannesburg politics education
