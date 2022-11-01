33m ago

add bookmark

Mpho Phalatse safe for now as motion of no confidence removed from council agenda

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mpho Phalatse.
Mpho Phalatse.
Gallo Images
  • The Joburg council will not hear a motion of no confidence in Mpho Phalatse on Thursday.
  • This was decided at the council programming committee meeting on Tuesday morning.
  • Phalatse said it was because no motion could take place when the matter was before court.

The executive mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse, is safe from a motion of no confidence this week.

The council programming committee sat on Tuesday morning to table the agenda for Thursday's special sitting.

According to the ANC-led coalition, the purpose of the special sitting was to vote Phalatse out in a motion of no confidence. 

As the ANC-led coalition holds 140 of the 270 votes, unless the DA managed to coerce parties to cross over, the coalition would have succeeded. 

But the programming committee, led by Speaker Colleen Makhubele, removed the motion of no confidence from the agenda.

READ | Mpho Phalatse is Joburg mayor - again

Those in the ANC-led coalition say it's a matter of time before they vote the mayor out.

Phalatse said the motion was illegally tabled as the Standing Rules of Order of Council, specifically Rule 92(1), states that a motion is not permissible if the matter is not pending before a court of law.

"Therefore, the motion…was invalid, given that that motion contained a matter that is currently before the courts. If the motion had reached the floor of council, the house would have once again become the scene of a crime. Aside from this, the motion was without substance," she said in a statement. 

"The multiparty government will not allow council to be run illegally or on the whims of individuals who seek to use the legislative arm of the city for wicked ends."

Reinstated

A week ago, the court found in favour of Phalatse, and she was reinstated as the executive mayor.

According to Phalatse, the opposition parties are intent on taking the leadership to get their hands on the R77.3 billion municipal budget, "especially in the space of supply chain management".

"In the time that the multiparty government has been in office, Joburg has started to gradually look and feel better, and this, of course, does not sit well with some ahead of the 2024 general election," she had said.

A cabinet meeting took place on Tuesday morning to "take stock of what was done and what was not done during the tenure of the illegal government of the ANC".

Adriaan Basson | Anything-but-the-ANC coalitions not a silver bullet

The mayor claimed what was done in the three weeks the opposition was in power "was for self-interest, and the service delivery needs of residents were left unattended".

She said residents would be aware of these issues once they were consolidated. 

"Armed with a court order, the Joburg multiparty has started the work of reversing decisions that were not in the interest of residents, and we are working day and night to get the city back on track and once again working for and with residents."

Makhubele's spokesperson, Lieketseng Tabi, confirmed the committee had removed the motion of no confidence in Phalatse. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of johannesburgmpho phalatsegautengjohannesburgpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
23% - 1022 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
77% - 3362 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

5h ago

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.23
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.91
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
18.02
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.65
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,644.81
+0.7%
Silver
19.65
+2.6%
Palladium
1,895.00
+2.6%
Platinum
944.50
+1.6%
Brent Crude
92.81
-1.0%
Top 40
60,744
+1.2%
All Share
67,337
+1.0%
Resource 10
62,930
+0.5%
Industrial 25
80,409
+2.3%
Financial 15
15,460
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | MPs help clean up Cape Town canal to raise awareness of single-use plastic

5h ago

WATCH | MPs help clean up Cape Town canal to raise awareness of single-use plastic
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Teacher at a primary school in Hanover Park honoured with national award

11h ago

Teacher at a primary school in Hanover Park honoured with national award
Lavender Hill woman overcomes all obstacles to become a world Blackball champion

11h ago

Lavender Hill woman overcomes all obstacles to become a world Blackball champion
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22304.18) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo