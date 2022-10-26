14m ago

Mpho Phalatse's first day back: Locked out but working virtually ahead of 2nd no-confidence vote

Alex Patrick
DA Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse is back in office after her successful court bid to declare the council meeting that unseated her unlawful.
Luba Lesolle, Gallo Images
  • Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse and her MMCs are back in power after a court ruling, but they have been locked out of their council offices.
  • In the interim, the coalition is working on a strategy to get more support ahead of a second vote of no confidence in Phalatse next week.
  • The mayoral committee met virtually to discuss investigations into corruption by the ANC-led government.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse had to work virtually when she resumed office after her reinstatement on Tuesday because she and her MMCs were locked out of their council offices.

While waiting for a locksmith to resolve their dilemma, the coalition started strategising to ensure that they secure the majority of votes during an expected vote of no confidence in Phalatse next week.

"We're not back in the office, unfortunately. The locks have been changed and the keys have not been handed back," Phalatse said.

However, she was determined to ensure that the situation did not hamper the DA-led coalition government's work, which resumed on Tuesday after the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg declared her removal unlawful.

She chaired an urgent virtual meeting of the mayoral committee on Tuesday evening.

READ | Mpho Phalatse is Joburg mayor - again

In a statement on Wednesday, she said the matters they discussed included the status of investigations into alleged corruption that "need to be tabled" for council to consider on Thursday.

They also spoke about filling senior management-level vacancies, including that of the City manager and "key officials in the administration and running of the City and its service delivery demands".


On Tuesday, Phalatse's office engaged with the office of the City manager to establish which decisions were made by officials when Dada Morero replaced her after her removal, and the impact the decisions have had on service delivery.

Phalatse told News24 on Wednesday that nine out of 10 MMCs had been reinstated.

MMC for Health and Social Development Ashley Sauls was excluded. As a PA member, Sauls served as an MMC in the ANC-led government after Phalatse's removal on 30 September.

"The PA MMC has been relieved of his duties since he switched sides."

She added that she was happy to see that all nine of her MMCs were willing to take back their positions.

"We will be announcing an acting health portfolio position. This may help us with negotiations for majority voting power, depending on who fills the position," she added.

Phalatse is expecting the second motion of no confidence in her next week.

"The motion of no confidence is coming. There [is] a tabled programme meeting for Friday in which the motion will be discussed [as well as whether to set it down for a special council sitting]."

She added:

I expected this would happen. We respect all democratic practices and it is their right to do so if they wish.

Her sentiments were validated on Tuesday when members of the ANC-led opposition told News24 she would be voted out before next Friday.

The DA has 132 councillors in its voting bloc out of 270 voting councillors.

"It's about how we strategise [to gain the majority vote]. If parties can come together, I'm sure we can make it work."

Phalatse added that she had given special instructions to MMC for environment, infrastructure and service delivery, Michael Sun, to "get on top of the water situation".

"This is our top priority on his list."

She was referring to water shortages in parts of the city.


