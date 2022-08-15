1h ago

Mpofu argues that Fraser acted within the law by granting medical parole to Zuma

Cebelihle Bhengu
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Gallo Images
  • Dali Mpofu told the SCA the judiciary should not question the decision to grant medical parole to Jacob Zuma.
  • He argued that Arthur Fraser did not abuse his power by approving the parole.
  • Mpofu questioned whether the advisory board, which ruled against the parole, had the power to do so.

The legal prospects of former president Jacob Zuma and the possible abuse of power by ex-correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser dominated the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) hearings on Monday. The SCA heard the former president's appeal, after the high court ruled that his release on medical parole last year was unlawful and irrational. 

The DA, AfriForum and the Helen Suzman Foundation challenged Fraser's decision to grant Zuma medical parole after the former president served about two months of his 15-month sentence. The medical parole advisory board had recommended against Zuma's release.

Representing the former president, advocate Dali Mpofu argued that Fraser had acted within the law by granting Zuma parole.

Mpofu argued there was no abuse of power by Fraser and, instead, questioned the authority of the advisory board.

"I mean, it's an advisory board. Even ministers have advisory boards; sometimes they take their advice and sometimes don't. If the legislation wanted the advisory board to make such a decision, it would have said so," said Mpofu. 

He said the former president's appeal should not be centred exclusively on the provisions in section 79 of the Correctional Services Act, as his decision focused more on section 75 (7a).

"All I'm saying is that if you read [one section] without the other, you are wrong...It might have [previously] appeared that we focused on section 75, but, in the follow-up, we indicated that sections 79 and 75 must be read together," he said. 

Mpofu added that Dr Mafa, who filed Zuma's parole application, was able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the former president has a terminal illness.

Asked if this could be considered an expert finding, Mpofu responded: "It's an opinion."

Asked about Zuma's redacted medical parole application and why Fraser had access to the full version, Mpofu said the former president's medical records "are, by definition, classified..."

Mpofu said the judiciary should not question medical experts.

"How can a court of law know better than medical experts? These are experts, and we must assume they have discharged their professional duty when they say the man suffers from a terminal disease. Who are we?" said Mpofu.  

