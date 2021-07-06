1h ago

add bookmark

Mpofu suggests 'another Marikana' could happen if high court dismisses Zuma application

accreditation
Alex Mitchley and Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jacob Zuma with his advocate Dali Mpofu (right) walks back to his home after addressing his supporters in front of his Nkandla home.
Jacob Zuma with his advocate Dali Mpofu (right) walks back to his home after addressing his supporters in front of his Nkandla home.
Emmanuel Croset / AFP
  • Former president Jacob Zuma has applied to the high court to have the execution of the Constitutional Court order stayed.
  • During arguments, Zuma's lawyer suggested that dismissing the application could lead to a situation similar to what happened in Marikana.
  • Zuma is currently fighting to stay out of prison after being found guilty of contempt of court and sentenced to 15 months behind bars.

In his closing arguments, advocate Dali Mpofu, representing former president Jacob Zuma - in a bid to suspend the warrants for the former president's arrest and committal to prison - has suggested that dismissing the application could lead to "another Marikana".

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg heard arguments on Tuesday as to why the enforcement of the Constitutional Court order should be suspended pending the outcome of the rescission application to be heard in the apex court next week.

Zuma launched the two legal challenges after a majority ruling of the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in jail.

Mpofu, who had earlier argued that the high court has jurisdiction to hear the matter, said that if the order was not suspended, it would amount to one of the most fundamental invasions of human rights that can never be imagined in a case that deals with an arrest of a person.

READ | Zuma a 'repetitive, recalcitrant lawbreaker', case should be dismissed with costs, says lawyer

He added that the court would also be directly or indirectly pre-empting and prejudging the outcome of the rescission application if the application was dismissed.

Mpofu then appeared to refer to the situation unfolding in Nkandla, where loyal Zuma supporters, some of whom were armed, had gathered in contravention of the Disaster Management Act regulations.

"When they say in their best judgment of the situation, those orders must await the outcome of the case on Monday," Mpofu told Judge Jerome Mnguni.

Your Lordship will say 'no, no no, you're wrong, whatever, let's just have another Marikana. Let's have whatever might happen simply because this was an order of a higher court and with no authority being cited. I am tying my hands, and I will not be able to prevent that which the police and the president and everyone else seeks to prevent'


READ | Nkandla gathering: Police should have stopped people from coming entirely, say experts

Following the apex court ruling, supporters, including the MKMVA, descended on Zuma's Nkandla homestead. News24 reported that some of the supporters also fired shots.

On Monday, Minister of Police Bheki Cele said police officers did not arrest anyone because they wanted to avoid bloodshed.

"There were more than 100 [people] coming from some hostels and coming from some areas [of] KZN, armed. Now, police knew that and had that information. To show that, they (the people) even tried to provoke the police by having those firearms used there and shooting in the air," Cele said.

Cele added that lessons had been learnt from past experiences, including the infamous Marikana massacre where police gunned down 34 miners during a wage strike in 2012.

This Tuesday morning, Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole told acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that they would not act on the Constitutional Court's order on Zuma's arrest, until his legal challenge to his 15-month jail term for contempt was finalised, News24 reported.

This was in the form of a written letter from the State Attorney in Pretoria, who wrote the letter on behalf of Cele and Sitole.

The high court will hand down judgment on Friday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zumadali mpofucourts
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Government's latest wage offer to civil servants is a 1.5% salary hike, and includes a monthly R1 000 cash allowance.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's a fair offer.
18% - 607 votes
No increase should be granted, given the state of public finances.
68% - 2349 votes
Still too low, given that the inflation rate is currently above 5%.
14% - 484 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun 2021

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.36
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.98
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.76
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Gold
1,797.23
+0.3%
Silver
26.17
-1.1%
Palladium
2,795.50
-0.8%
Platinum
1,094.50
-0.8%
Brent Crude
77.16
+1.3%
Top 40
59,757
-0.5%
All Share
65,850
-0.5%
Resource 10
64,273
-1.6%
Industrial 25
85,106
+0.1%
Financial 15
13,049
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

3h ago

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

3h ago

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

6h ago

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun 2021

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun 2021

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo