55m ago

add bookmark

Mpofu's term as Advocates for Transformation representative in the JSC expires

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Advocate Dali Mpofu.
Advocate Dali Mpofu.
Gallo Images

Senior advocate Dali Mpofu's term as Judicial Service Commission candidate for Advocates for Transformation (AFT) has come to an end. 

in a letter to the JSC on Sunday, AFT national chairperson advocate Myron Dewrance, SC, said Mpofu's term of office as a representative via the General Council of the Bar at the JSC had expired on 10 February.

READ | Ramaphosa appoints Zondo as Chief Justice

At the time, the AFT national executive committee requested Mpofu to continue serving on the JSC, pending the finalisation of the interviews for the Chief Justice position, which has since been finalised.

Earlier in February, the JSC endorsed Appeal Court President Mandisa Maya as the next judicial head. However, President Cyril Ramaphosa had since made Justice Raymond Zondo as the next Chief Justice.

Zondo was serving at the Constitutional Court and chaired the State Capture Inquiry.

AFT resolutions 

At its June 2017 AGM in Bloemfontein, AFT took a resolution that its candidate serving on the JSC would only be able to serve a term of two years at a time, and a maximum of two terms subject to the decision of an AGM.

Adriaan Basson | Dali Mpofu - a legal nincompoop and scoundrel

"In 2017, Mpofu SC was elected to serve on the JSC for one term. At a later AGM in Port Elizabeth in 2019, Mpofu SC was re-elected to serve on the JSC," Dewrance said.

Dewrance said AFT is in a process to identify a suitable successor and that the JSC would be advised of a successor in due course.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said that the information mentioned in this story was from a media statement. It has been updated to reflect that it was in a letter to the JSC. The error is regretted.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dali mpofujohannesburggautengpolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 6768 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 13424 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.05
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.62
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.42
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,988.20
0.0%
Silver
25.86
0.0%
Palladium
2,805.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,081.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
112.67
+3.0%
Top 40
67,331
-0.4%
All Share
73,686
-0.3%
Resource 10
82,785
-1.5%
Industrial 25
80,271
-0.5%
Financial 15
16,035
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo