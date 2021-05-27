MPs condemn EFF's thus far unsubstantiated attack on Parliament's legal services

MPs condemned EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu's thus far unsubstantiated attack on Parliament's legal services.

Last week, Shivambu alleged that Parliament's legal services has been "infiltrated" to serve a right-wing agenda on expropriation without compensation.

As he did last week, he said he would write a letter to the speaker to substantiate his allegations.

MPs serving on the National Assembly Programming Committee have condemned the thus far unsubstantiated attack by EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu on Parliament's legal services.

On Friday, during a meeting of the ad hoc committee working on the amendment of Section 25, Shivambu alleged that Parliament's legal services were "infiltrated" by people serving a right-wing agenda, without having provided any proof at the time. This came after the committee received a legal opinion he disagreed with.

He said he would send a letter to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to substantiate his allegations. Thus far, such a letter hasn't been sent.

During Thursday morning's meeting of the National Assembly Programming Committee, chair of chairs Cedric Frolick referred to these "unfortunate comments" and said it couldn't be taken lightly, as it would have far-reaching consequences if it became a trend.

He said a member has the right to disagree with a legal opinion.

"But to say that legal services have been infiltrated is taking it a bit too far, and it must be substantiated," Frolick said.

Shivambu said: "I stand by that. I can substantiate that."

He said he would write to Modise and repeated his claims, again without substantiating it.

IFP chief whip Narend Singh said it was an extremely serious matter, which should perhaps be independently investigated.

FF Plus chief whip Corné Mulder, who also serves on the ad hoc committee on Section 25, said he was happy the matter was raised in the programming committee. He said the allegations were very serious. He added that Shivambu should write a letter to the speaker, otherwise the "necessary steps" should be taken against him.

ACDP MP Steve Swart said Shivambu made similar allegations at a previous ad hoc committee meeting. Swart then said he could bring a different legal opinion.

"But to cast aspersions on staff members is unacceptable. One must bear in mind that as employees they have certain rights. As well, some of them are advocates. They are officers of the court," Swart said.

He added that Shivambu had not substantiated his claims to date.

NFP MP Munzoor Shaik Emam said one legal expert would differ from another.

"But that does not mean if we do not agree with an opinion provided by a specific expert, that we must discredit them and cast aspersions on their good character and integrity. I think it is totally unacceptable," he said.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said it was not only in Parliament where aspersions were cast on the legal fraternity.

"It is very clear that when a process isn't going the way a certain party wants the process to go, or there is an opinion the party doesn't agree with, they cast these kinds of aspersions," she said.

She said there is no accountability for members who continue to break these rules, as Parliament's ethics committee doesn't meet often enough.

"It is not okay, and it is creating a system of havoc in Parliament, and it is deliberate."

"If someone is going to cast aspersions without any truth or proof, and wait for a week and continuously say they are going to write a letter and they don't, that in and of itself is breaking the rules of privileges of Parliament. You don't have indemnity if you cannot substantiate what you say in the House."

She said she would like to see the speaker's office investigate the matter.

"Ntate Shivambu has not killed anyone. Ntate Shivambu is a member of that committee and he has a right to his opinion," EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi said.

"I don't think anyone has a right to say he must be investigated."

She said it was "very unfair", and they would not agree to the "narrative pushed in this programming committee".

Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said MPs were required to use language that was appropriate and not inflammatory, especially against staff who cannot defend themselves.

"The onus is on the members who have made such a hectic statement, honourable Shivambu, towards that section and that department. The onus is on him to provide that evidence he suggests may exist. Even if he thinks so, how do you say that to someone who cannot defend himself?" he said.

He didn't think an inquiry should be established until there was evidence to work with. "How do you say it and only afterwards say you will provide evidence? The rule is that you don't use such language," he said.

ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude said it was "quite disturbing" to have heard such allegations against parliamentary staff. She said she never doubted their opinion.

"For us, as members of Parliament, to level such allegations and not follow the necessary processes of substantiation is quite unfortunate."

She, too, said Shivambu should write to Modise.

"We cannot do this to staff members who cannot have that opportunity to defend themselves in the committee. This incident is very unfortunate and not acceptable."

She said almost a week had passed since Shivambu made the allegations, and he hadn't written a letter.

Shivambu didn't back down.

"We've got a right to question the integrity of people who give legal opinions without integrity," he said.

"No one will ever intimidate us on that! What kind of nonsense is that when you say because Floyd has raised an issue about a person, that person must be investigated! What kind of democracy is this! I think people have a nonsensical approach and understanding of democracy! We've got a right to observe wrongdoing…"

Modise tried to call him to order, but he continued speaking.

"Already, the committee has rejected the legal opinion…" he continued.

In fact, the committee hadn't rejected the legal opinion. After Shivambu's assertions, it decided to postpone the matter after chairperson Mathole Motshekga engaged with Frolick on the matter.

Modise finally got a word in. "Ntate Shivambu, I was calling on you. You have every right to express your opinion, you have every right to reject a legal opinion. But I think in a meeting such as this one, we also must watch our language. It is not on to say the inputs of other members are nonsensical when they express their opinion. They must respect your opinion, you must respect theirs."

Shivambu continued: "Now, this is what is going to happen, speaker. I'm going to write a substantial complaint to illustrate that the opinions of the legal office have bordered on misconduct and reflect the opinion of right-wing forces on the issue of expropriation of land."

Modise said she expected the letter to reach her. She added that it should deal with the so-called "infiltration", not with what Shivambu considered an incorrect legal opinion.

Frolick said the committee is on track to report to the House on its work by 31 May, and Shivambu's letter wouldn't affect the committee's work.

Of late, EFF leaders, several of who are standing trial on criminal matters, including Shivambu, have launched unsubstantiated attacks on the judiciary and National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi.

