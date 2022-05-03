MPs unanimous in view that poverty is stumbling block to freedom of the people

MPs are concerned that poverty negates South Africans' freedom.

The National Assembly debated Freedom Day on Tuesday.

The ANC attempted to put a positive spin on Cyril Ramaphosa being chased away in North West.

While ideological differences were evident, parties across the political spectrum agreed: South Africans aren't free as long as so many are mired in poverty.

The National Assembly had its annual Freedom Day debate.

ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson opened the debate. She said the ANC government was working towards the second phase of its struggle – "economic freedom".

"We reaffirm our commitment to the Constitution. We did not envisage a country, honourable members, where we would have corruption, gender-based violence, theft and crime.

"We were, as the ANC, central to the negotiations that culminated in the development of the South Africa we live in. But yet, our constitutional democracy is not yet enough," Joemat-Pettersson said.

"Our transition was never about freedom from political bondage only. From the onset, democratisation was inextricably linked to freedom from socio-economic bondage, captured in the motto - a better life for all.

"The change in the ownership of the means of production will only happen through the smooth functioning and vibrant functioning of our tripartite alliance."

DA deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube spoke after Joemat-Pettersson.

"People are tired of empty words from the likes of the speaker before me, which are a cold comfort in a country where a rise in the cost of living compounds our poverty crisis," Gwarube said.

"People can no longer be fed lies and history lessons about the liberation movement that fought against oppression. The true barometer of the freedom of this country is how this government tackles our unemployment and poverty crisis."

IFP chief whip Narend Singh said that, under the ANC, corruption was so rife that the government's default position when it started a new project was to announce measures that would hopefully prevent that money from being stolen.

"This daylight robbery of taxpayers' funds is the true thief of freedom. Every rand of irregular fruitless and wasteful expenditure translates into another child that went to bed hungry or a rural community not getting a much-needed bridge or school," he said.

"As the IFP, we believe the people of South Africa will only be free if they have sufficient food, access to water and electricity, and they are safe."

EFF MP Omphile Maotwe said the freedom South Africa attained in 1994 was hollow for most people who remain landless, homeless and jobless.

"Political freedom is meaningless without economic freedom, because our people are not going to eat voting rights. They need bread, they need homes, they need quality education. They need land from which they can grow their own food.

"True freedom lies in having the mineral wealth of this country for the vast majority of the citizens of the country, not a select few fat cats."

FF Plus MP Heloïse Denner said: "How are we free when we, as women, cannot walk home from a shop without having to look over our shoulder, if a farmer cannot go to sleep at night without a firearm next to his bed, just to keep himself and his family alive for one more day?

How are we free if a mother must go to sleep at night hungry, so that her children don't wonder where tomorrow's food will come from?

The ANC speakers also tried to spin President Cyril Ramaphosa being chased away from Cosatu's Workers' Day rally on Sunday.

Joemat-Pettersson said it was the "hallmark of Freedom Day".

"The people of SA have the right to voice their concerns. They have the right to have their voices heard."

"This is what freedom means," she said.

She insisted that the ANC had heard the workers' call. She said she agreed with Ramaphosa in his letter on Tuesday "that the workers have spoken and we must listen".

Sports, Art and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, in closing the debate, claimed the very fact that the workers saw it fit to raise their concerns with the president showed that they had confidence in the government.

Gwarube said Ramaphosa being chased away in North West was "only the beginning of things to come".

All parties that participated in the debate commiserated with former EFF MP Godrich Gardee, whose daughter, Hillary, was found murdered on Tuesday morning after being reported missing over the weekend.

