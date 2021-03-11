1h ago

add bookmark

MPs votes on inquiry into Public Protector won't be secret

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Jan Gerber/News24
  • The voting on whether the National Assembly conducts an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness for office will proceed with the normal rules for hybrid sittings.
  • This means an MP who disagrees with their party's line, will have to state it publicly.
  • The vote will be on 16 March.

MPs who don't want to toe their party's line on the independent panel's report on Tuesday will have to draw the presiding officer's attention to their dissenting vote.

This is the effect of the Chief Whips' Forum's decision to keep the current rules for voting in hybrid parliamentary sittings intact for Tuesday's decision on whether or not the National Assembly should institute an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness for the office.

Meetings of the forum are closed, but this was relayed to the National Assembly Programming Committee on Thursday morning.

The system currently works as follows: Each party's chief whip says how many of its MPs are in the House, and how many are on the virtual platform, and how the party votes.

The presiding officer will then ask if there is any member whose vote differs from his or her party.

Parliament's IT staff also check how many members of a specific party are on the virtual platform, as EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu found out last year when he claimed 44 EFF MPs were present - the staff corrected it, saying that only 40 were present.

This system has been in use since April last year. It has generally worked without a hitch.

IFP chief whip Narend Singh said he supported this approach, as there was nothing unusual about the report and that they should therefore vote in the normal way.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone, who brought the motion for Mkwhebane's removal, said she too supported this. She asked if a transcript of all members who were in the House and how they voted would be made available immediately after the vote.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise was not keen on the idea.

"We've never, after a vote, dished out this," she said. "I think we should be as normal, if you want, as possible."

EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi mooted a vote by secret ballot, which wasn't met with any enthusiasm. The EFF are staunch supporters of Mkhwebane.

Secretary to the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso said a legal opinion had confirmed the committee's view expressed at its previous meeting that Tuesday's debate should focus on the process to be followed, and not the substance of the report.

In November, Modise appointed Justice Bess Nkabinde, advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza SC and advocate Johan de Waal SC to the panel.

Their report was released last Monday.

Much of the 10 396 pages consisted of court rulings and other court papers, and included representations by Mkhwebane.

The panel found "substantial information that constitutes prima facie evidence of incompetence" and "repeated errors" and "sufficient information" that constitutes prima facie evidence of misconduct.

While the ANC hasn't publicly adopted an official position on Mkhwebane's removal, the members of the party coalescing around corruption-accused ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and corruption-accused former president Jacob Zuma – the so-called Radical Economic Transformation (RET) grouping – have indicated that they would not vote for a motion by the "enemy", as Magashule put it.

On the other hand, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula called Mkhwebane a "hired gun", indicating that there isn't unity in the party on the matter. Mkhwebane's fate ultimately lies in the hands of the ANC

Tuesday's vote will be whether or not to go ahead with the panel's recommendation of a parliamentary inquiry into Mkwhebane's fitness for office, not whether she should be removed.

A simple majority is required to go ahead with the inquiry, while a two-thirds majority would be required for Mkhwebane's removal.  

If the National Assembly elects to go ahead with the inquiry, MPs will be appointed to a committee to conduct it.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorbusisiwe mkhwebanethandi modiseparliament
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5084 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3352 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4836 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.81
(+1.62)
ZAR/GBP
20.73
(+1.16)
ZAR/EUR
17.76
(+1.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(+0.75)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+1.58)
Gold
1723.00
(-0.19)
Silver
26.13
(-0.07)
Platinum
1196.00
(+0.06)
Brent Crude
68.10
(+0.56)
Palladium
2341.00
(+1.86)
All Share
68775.06
(+0.38)
Top 40
63187.54
(+0.48)
Financial 15
12963.28
(-0.55)
Industrial 25
88932.06
(+0.98)
Resource 10
70289.18
(+0.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

16h ago

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo