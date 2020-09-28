39m ago

Mpumalanga ANC PEC member and 26-year-old stepson appear in court for rape of 8-year-old twins

The case of a Mpumalanga ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) member accused of the rape of his 8-year-old twin daughters was postponed in the Mbombela Magistrate's Court on Monday. 

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the man appeared in court alongside his 26-year-old stepson.

"The matter has been postponed to 1 October for a formal bail application."

READ | Former MEC arrested for allegedly raping daughters

"The victims are 8 years of age," she said. 

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi confirmed the arrest to News24 and said the victims are twins. 

Step down

Earlier on Monday, the ANC said it suspended the accused.

Acting ANC chairperson in Mpumalanga Mandla Ndlovu said ANC officials in the province had met and decided that the he should step down from his position in the ANC, given the gravity of the charges.

The ANC named him in a statement although he cannot be named so as to protect the identities of the alleged victims.

- Compiled by Qaanitah Hunter

