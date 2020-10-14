1h ago

add bookmark

Mpumalanga ANC PEC member and stepson accused of raping 8-year-old twins granted R20 000 bail each

Sesona Ngqakamba
An ANC PEC member was granted bail.
An ANC PEC member was granted bail.
Getty Images
  • The DA says it hopes the politician, if found guilty, will be handed a hefty punishment to send a strong message.
  • The PEC member appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. 
  • According to the NPA, the matter will return to court on 20 November for a Director of Public Prosecutions decision. 

A Mpumalanga ANC provincial executive council member accused of allegedly raping his eight-year-old twin daughters, has been granted R20 000 bail, the National Prosecuting Authority(NPA) says.

The man appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court alongside his 26-year-old stepson, who was also granted R20 000 bail.

According to NPA, spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa, the matter was postponed to 20 November for the Director of Public Prosecutions to make a decision on the matter. 

The politician and his stepson were arrested on 28 September. 

Nyuswa previously said that the former MEC was accused of raping the girls on more than one occasion. 

The ANC in Mpumalanga had distanced itself from people who wore regalia, supporting the PEC member during his appearance in court on 1 October

The ANC had suspended the politician. 

News24 reported that acting ANC chairperson Mandla Ndlovu said ANC officials in the province had met and decided that the accused step down from his position in the ANC, given the gravity of the charges. 

Denied

The DA in Mpumalanga said it was disappointed by the "small amount" of bail granted to the accused. 

In a statement, MPL Jane Sithole said they were hoping the accused would be denied bail. 

"Though we are disappointed with the bail given to the politician, the DA still calls for a transparent and thorough investigation into the matter and that witnesses must not be intimidated," Sitole said.

"The DA will monitor this case very closely, and should there be any political interference, we won't hesitate to take the matter further by going the route of private prosecution."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Rape-accused ANC Mpumalanga PEC member and step son apply for bail
Cop accused of raping friend's girlfriend at party in Cape Town set to apply for bail
Trio in rape trial denied bail
Read more on:
ancmbombelampumalangacourts
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
48% - 780 votes
It's four more years for Trump
52% - 853 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.52
(-0.46)
ZAR/GBP
21.53
(-1.14)
ZAR/EUR
19.42
(-0.48)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(-0.41)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.76)
Gold
1900.61
(+0.40)
Silver
24.19
(+0.17)
Platinum
858.52
(-0.79)
Brent Crude
42.39
(+1.75)
Palladium
2336.00
(+2.00)
All Share
55394.23
(+0.62)
Top 40
51041.59
(+0.63)
Financial 15
9733.28
(-0.42)
Industrial 25
75514.83
(+0.26)
Resource 10
54782.05
(+1.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo