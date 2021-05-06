1h ago

add bookmark

Mpumalanga businessman joins alleged fraudster estate agent in the dock

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Mpumalanga businessman has been arrested in an RDP housing scam to appear alongside estate agent Annica Van Staden.
A Mpumalanga businessman has been arrested in an RDP housing scam to appear alongside estate agent Annica Van Staden.
Hawks
  • A Mpumalanga businessman has been arrested in connection with an RDP house scam.
  • He and an estate agent are accused of working together to con people.
  • The 46-year-old estate agent was charged in connection with the alleged scam in 2019.

A 55-year-old Mpumalanga businessman has been arrested in connection with an RDP housing scam and is expected to appear in court alongside estate agent Annica van Staden, who was arrested more than a week ago in connection with the allegations.

Hawks officers arrested the businessman, national security company owner Fotoboy Makua, on Wednesday.

"The Hawks investigation has linked Makua to Annica van Staden, 46, a real estate agent who was sought and arrested by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team at her hideout in Boksburg, Gauteng on Monday, 26 April 2021. It has now been established that the pair were working together when selling Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) houses without the knowledge of Tokologo- and Rockdale-based owners," Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.

Van Staden was initially arrested in Protea Glen, Soweto, in August 2019, for fraud. She allegedly defrauded people of more than R3 million in various scams. After she was released on bail for allegedly illegally selling the RDP houses as well as vehicles and shipping containers, she failed to attend court. She was rearrested last week.

READ MORE | Estate agent arrested for RDP housing scam after months on the run

It is alleged that she sold the RDP houses as well as repossessed houses without the owners' consent in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

She has also allegedly been linked to other fraudulent activities involving R3 million, which entailed selling bricks, building cement and air conditioners in Protea Glen.

In Piet Retief, Lydenburg and Cape Town, she allegedly illegally sold vehicles and shipping containers.

"The buyers allegedly paid money into Van Staden['s] business trust account, trading as Housing First Eiendomme. As soon as the money was received into her account, it would be transferred to her private account and also to Makua's account, as well as others," Sekgotodi said.

Makua appeared in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of fraud and money laundering. He and Van Staden are expected to return to court on Tuesday.

"More arrests have not been ruled out as investigations continue," Sekgotodi added.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangafraudcrime
Lottery
4 strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 3217 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 3010 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 326 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.33
(-0.4)
GBP/ZAR
19.92
(-0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.23
(-0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.11
(-0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.4)
Gold
1,794.43
(+0.4)
Silver
26.77
(+1.0)
Platinum
1,234.14
(+0.3)
Brent Crude
68.96
(+0.1)
Palladium
2,983.80
(+0.2)
All Share
67,521
(+0.3)
Top 40
61,702
(+0.3)
Financial 15
12,353
(-0.0)
Industrial 25
85,498
(-0.2)
Resource 10
70,979
(+0.9)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo