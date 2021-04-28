Mpumalanga community safety MEC vows to crack down on corrupt traffic officers

The Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety has vowed to crack down on corrupt traffic officers.

This follows the arrest of more than 10 officers and officials in recent months.

Six officials have also been dismissed after being found guilty of fraud.

Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe has vowed to crack down on corruption in traffic law enforcement agencies.

Shongwe called for an investigation after the arrest of more than 10 provincial traffic officers and traffic department employees since last year.

In the most recent case, the Hawks arrested traffic officer Nkosinathi Masina in connection with allegations of corruption. He appeared in the Barberton Magistrate's Court on Monday and was granted bail of R1 000.

He is expected to appear in court again on 12 May.

"We are greatly disappointed by the arrest of one of our traffic officers on the allegations of corruption. Without casting any aspersions on the case at hand, we view this matter in a serious light. That is why I have duly instructed the acting head of department to immediately investigate the matter and this will internally determine the next course of action," Shongwe said.

Internal disciplinary processes

Last week, the Hawks also arrested four people for allegedly fraudulently issuing driving and learner licences. The four worked as examiners and administrative officers at the Graskop, Elukwatini and Carolina traffic departments. They have already appeared in various courts and were granted bail.

The department is expected to institute internal disciplinary processes in due course, Shongwe said.

An investigation is also under way after a provincial traffic officer was arrested in Ermelo for allegedly accepting R50 from a motorist two weeks ago.

The arrests followed the recent dismissal of six officials based at the Standerton driver testing and licensing centre. They were found guilty of processing fraudulent transactions on the eNaTIS system following their arrest by the Hawks last year.

"In our efforts to end needless loss of lives on our roads, we will not tolerate any actions that directly sabotages this, and this include corruption. We will not allow actions of few individuals to undermine the efforts that many law enforcement officers are putting in their work on daily basis (sic)," Shongwe said.

