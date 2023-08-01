Mpumalanga cop arrested after cars used in cash-in-transit heist attempt found parked in her yard

A Mpumalanga traffic officer has been arrested in connection with a failed cash-in-transit heist.

A Mpumalanga traffic officer has been arrested after stolen cars that were used in an attempted cash-in-transit heist were allegedly found parked in her yard.

Khanyisile Nyalunga, 29, a traffic officer based in Mbombela, was arrested by the Hawks on Friday in connection with a heist attempt on the previous day.

She appeared in the Hazyview Magistrate's Court on Monday and was expected to apply for bail on Tuesday.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said Nyalunga was arrested in connection with a foiled cash-in-transit heist which took place on Thursday at around 13:00.

She said the cash van was travelling from White River to Hazyview when a grey Mercedes-Benz sedan rammed into it.

"The suspects immediately started to shoot at the armoured van, injuring the security guards," said Sekgotodi.

Other security guards from the cash-in-transit company arrived at the scene and a shootout ensued, resulting in the robbers fleeing.

"The suspects fled in three other sedan vehicles. Witnesses indicated that the vehicle of the accused was seen transporting the suspects and firearms which were used during the failed heist," said Sekgotodi.

The injured security guards were taken to the hospital for treatment.

"Investigators followed up on information which led to the arrest of Nyalunga after stolen vehicles which were seen at the crime scene were found parked in her yard. The vehicles were confiscated and the suspect was arrested," said Sekgotodi.

A preliminary investigation found that the recovered vehicles had been stolen in Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

"The silver Mercedes-Benz ML 250 was stolen at Mhala, Mpumalanga, in June 2023, and the Mercedes-Benz C class sedan was stolen in Vosloorus, Gauteng, in February 2021."

Nyalunga faces charges of conspiracy to commit robbery under aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Provincial Hawks head Major General Nicolas Gerber lauded the Hawks for their efforts.

He said:

The Mpumalanga Hawks have worked tirelessly, night and day, to follow up leads.

"This is one of many success stories. We will not stop until all of you [criminals] are wearing orange overalls."

Sekgotodi has since urged the public to contact the Hawks should they have useful information on suspected cash-in-transit robberies.

"All information will be dealt with in strict confidence," she said.



