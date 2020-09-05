Mpumalanga cops hunt for injured suspect after botched cash-in-transit heist

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for a group who allegedly shot and killed a cash-in-transit security guard.

The incident took place on Friday on the R38 between Barberton and Badplaas. No money was taken.

"The group's attempts were foiled by the security guards. Unfortunately, one of the guards died after sustaining gunshot wounds," Hawks spokesperson Captain Lucy Dineo Sekgotodi said.

READ | Manhunt for Cape Town cash-in-transit heist gunmen after driver killed in hail of bullets

One of the attackers was reportedly also injured during the attempted robbery. During their escape, they allegedly hijacked a vehicle in the area to transport their injured accomplice. The vehicle was abandoned in Barberton.

"A call is being made to hospitals, clinics, doctors and the community to assist with any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects," Sekgotodi said.

Anyone with information was urged to call Captain Nkambule on 082 303 9872, Captain Jacobs on 071 481 3245 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.