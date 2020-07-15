32m ago

add bookmark

Mpumalanga couple allegedly invoices their own lodge, pockets money

Riaan Grobler
The Hawks have made an arrest.
The Hawks have made an arrest.
Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24

A Mpumalanga couple allegedly defrauded their own game lodge business by issuing fake invoices and pocketing the cash.

Sibusiso Tshabalala, 41, and Ntombizodwa Tshabalala, 32, were released on R5 000 bail each following their brief appearance in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

READ | KZN couple who 'sold' houses jailed in R10.5m fraud case

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, the couple was arrested on Tuesday by members of the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit in connection with fraud, forgery and money laundering.

"The accused, who own Bundu Lodge in partnership with a third party, allegedly created and submitted fraudulent invoices purported to be owed by the lodge in September 2018," Sekgotodi said.

"The invoices amounting to over R200 000 were for services that were never rendered and the money was allegedly paid into their personal accounts without the knowledge of the third partner."

The transactions were discovered during an inspection by the partner who engaged the Hawks for an investigation that linked the couple to the missing loot.

The case has been postponed to 22 September.

Related Links
Three people arrested in KZN for defrauding Toyota SA out of more than R5.5m
Former Kimberley Hospital CEO, relatives in court for alleged tender fraud
Covid-19 UIF fund fraud: 5 accused granted R 5 000 bail
Read more on:
bundu lodgehawksmpumalangacrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
A few positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at two SA rugby franchises.. Should teams proceed with return to training protocols?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, SA rugby is already behind the eight ball compared to New Zealand and Australia
12% - 562 votes
It’s too dangerous, the country is only now heading into the Covid-19 storm!
40% - 1900 votes
Get the ball rolling, Covid-19 is here to stay as the 'new normal'
48% - 2268 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.64
(+0.17)
ZAR/GBP
20.97
(+0.13)
ZAR/EUR
19.01
(+0.27)
ZAR/AUD
11.65
(+0.18)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.15)
Gold
1808.00
(-0.01)
Silver
19.28
(+0.12)
Platinum
831.00
(+0.30)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1956.00
(+0.44)
All Share
56147.63
(+1.11)
Top 40
51808.91
(+1.12)
Financial 15
10654.20
(+1.20)
Industrial 25
76159.56
(+0.85)
Resource 10
53987.50
(+1.44)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul 2020

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul 2020

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo