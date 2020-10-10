33m ago

Mpumalanga DA concludes its first virtual political congress, re-elects Jane Sithole as leader

  • The virtual political congress concluded on Saturday.
  • Several members have been re-elected. 
  • Members elected will serve the party for the next three years. 

Mpumalanga DA leader Jane Sithole and provincial chairperson Bosman Grobler have been re-elected unopposed during the party's first virtual political congress. 

According to the party, the congress concluded on Saturday with Trudie Grovè-Morgan also being elected unopposed to the position of provincial deputy leader.

"Annerie Weber and Palesa Mobango were also elected unopposed respectively to the following positions: DA Women's Network [DAWN] provincial chairperson and Democratic Alliance Youth (DAY) provincial chairperson," it said in a statement.

Highly contested positions were that of deputy provincial chairperson and provincial finance chairperson.

Councillor Ciska Jordaan was elected deputy chairperson and Farhat Essack was re-elected as the provincial finance chairperson.

"The DA would like to congratulate the incoming leadership and all the newly elected individuals. We wish them all the best and we will offer our best support to all of them as they serve the party for the next three years."

According to the party, delegates also voted to elect the following people:

- Provincial DAWN deputy chairperson: Sesana Susan Mathebula.

- Provincial disciplinary chairperson: Tersia Marshal.

- Non-public representatives to the Federal Council: James Masango and Darryl Claassen.

- Deputy provincial DA chairperson, administration: Xolani Clement Nyalunga.

- Deputy provincial DA chairperson, recruitment and campaigns: Nhlonipho Dlamini.

- Deputy provincial DA chairperson, media and publicity: Skhumbuso Emmanuel Letlape.

- Deputy provincial DA chairperson, training and recruitment: Marcus Mdau.

- Provincial DAWN additional members: Sibongile Mathebula, Thelma Amod and Daizy Makobolo

- Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba

