Mpumalanga disaster teams on high alert amid heavy rains causing floods

Disaster management teams in Mpumalanga are on high alert following heavy rains that led to localised flooding.

On Tuesday, the disruptive rainy weather caused the flooding on the Elands River in Boven, Mpumalanga.

This followed a weather warning for disruptive rain and thunderstorms that could lead to localised flooding, from the South African Weather Service on Monday.

Mpumalanga cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) spokesperson Lindiwe Msibi told News24 that the department was aware of what happened at Elands River.



Msibi added that no fatalities were reported, however, disaster teams were currently on the ground, assessing the situation.

She added that due to heavy rains during this period, Mpumalanga was prone to flooding.

MEC Busisiwe Shiba advised communities living near rivers, dams, and streams to consider leaving.

"During persistent rains, we urge our communities to monitor the weather patterns as well as the water levels in those water resources on a daily basis. Furthermore, we urge them not to put their lives in danger by crossing water resources, including bridges submerged in water," Shiba said.

Motorists had also been advised to drive cautiously when the roads were slick.