Mpumalanga driver to be charged after horror crash kills nine, injures 18

A Mpumalanga driver was arrested on charges of culpable homicide, drunken driving and reckless and negligent driving after nine people died in an accident over the weekend.

The accident took place on the R573 between Kwaggafontein and Moteti on Saturday at around 05:00 when a light delivery vehicle overturned.

Eighteen people sustained serious injuries and were being treated in the nearby KwaMhlanga and Philadelphia hospitals, said Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.

"The deceased are all males, and they were passengers. The seriously injured people include the driver. It is believed that the driver of the vehicle may have lost control, and the vehicle veered off the road before crashing on the side [of the road]," said Mmusi.

An investigation was under way into the cause of the crash, said Mmusi.

"Overloading is one of the things that the probe will look into," he added.

The driver has been discharged from the KwaMhlanga Hospital. He is expected to appear in court soon, according to Mmusi.

