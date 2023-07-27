16m ago

Mpumalanga Facebook serial rapist sentenced to life in jail

Ntwaagae Seleka
Convicted Facebook serial rapist Ernest Ben Mdluli.
Convicted Facebook serial rapist Ernest Ben Mdluli.
Supplied
  • A Facebook serial rapist was sentenced to life imprisonment and 75 years behind bars.
  • Ernest Ben Mdluli was convicted after a raping and robbing spree between 2020 and 2021.
  • He was convicted on six counts of rape and two of robbery.

The Mpumalanga High Court in Graskop on Thursday sentenced a Facebook serial rapist, Ernest Ben Mdluli, 40, to life imprisonment plus 75 years.

Mdluli, from Acornhoek, was convicted on six counts of rape and two of robbery.

His raping spree happened between July 2020 and December 2021 in areas around Acornhoek. 

He lured his victims through Facebook.

Mdluli sent unsuspecting victims messages, promising them jobs at guesthouses and lodges.

The spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Monica Nyuswa, said Mdluli promised to take his victims to their new employment.

"On arrival, he lied to his victims that the work vehicle was busy transporting staff members and they should walk, taking a shortcut through the bushes. In the bushes, he threatened them with a knife and raped them. 

"One victim sustained wounds to her four fingers after Mdluli cut her hand while struggling for the knife. He also robbed two of the victims of R200 and cellphones," said Nyuswa.

Mdluli was later arrested and linked to the crimes through DNA. 

READ | Life sentence for Gauteng man who used Facebook to lure his victim

"During the trial, Mdluli pleaded not guilty to the charges," said Nyuswa.

The prosecutor, Thobeka Phungula, led the evidence of the victims. 

The court concluded the evidence was credible and corroborated by medical reports.

In aggravation of sentence, Phungula pleaded with the court to deliver the prescribed minimum sentence.

"Phungula said Mdluli was a danger to society, offences were planned, witnesses were exposed to sexually transmitted diseases, and he also took advantage of the vulnerability of unemployed victims.

"The victim impact statements compiled by [social worker] Nomfundo Mokoena detailed how the incidents negatively impacted the victims. The court found no reason to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence. Mdluli was then sentenced accordingly," Nyuswa said.

The court declared Mdluli unfit to possess a firearm as part of the sentence.

The NPA welcomed the sentence and warned people to be cautious when using social media.


