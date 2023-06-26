Mpumalanga hospitals under attack: Ambulance hijacked, hospital vandalised and staff robbed

Two Mpumalanga healthcare facilities came under attack in just one week.

An ambulance was hijacked in one incident, and a hospital was vandalised and staff robbed in the second incident.

The ambulance driver was injured during the hijacking.

Two Mpumalanga healthcare facilities came under attack in just one week - in the one incident an ambulance was hijacked and in the second incident, a hospital was vandalised and staff were robbed.

In the first incident in Carolina last weekend, according to Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe, people who were injured during a fight at a tavern were taken to Carolina Provincial Hospital.

When one of the people died of his injuries, the group began vandalising the hospital.

"They also attacked and robbed the hospital staff on duty at the time," he said.

The second incident occurred on Sunday morning.

According to the MEC, a group of men held up a security guard at the entrance of the Phola Nsikazi Community Health Centre in Mbombela before opening fire on the driver of an ambulance. The driver was injured.

READ | Panga attack on ambulance: Family forced to take son out of public hospital as strike rages

He said the gunmen then made off with the ambulance.

"The security task team of the company contracted to the department swiftly responded to the scene, and their efforts paid off as the hijacked ambulance was recovered within two kilometres from the crime scene," Shongwe said.



He added that "healthcare facilities should not be playgrounds for criminals" and said the "barbaric and heartlessness displayed towards healthcare workers" could not be allowed.



The MEC vowed to identify and address security threats at healthcare facilities and said they would engage with contracted security service providers to find better ways of protecting the facilities.

"While we are working around the clock to safeguard healthcare facilities and personnel, we also need communities to assist by reporting suspicious activities or people to the police. The attacks on these facilities and personnel are the worst forms of lawlessness.

"Therefore, communities must work with us and expose evildoers," he said.



